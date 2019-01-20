search on deccanchronicle.com
Will focus on state’s growth, not on BJP’s toppling game: H D Kumaraswamy

Published Jan 20, 2019
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 5:52 am IST
“I am sure too that results for the BJP will be different this time in Lok Sabha elecions,” added the Chief Minister.
Mysuru: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday his coalition government would focus on development rather than draw up a counter strategy against the BJP though the party was attempting to topple the government.

He told the media here: “There have been constant, but futile attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to facilitate introduction of President’s rule or get alternative party governance. They (BJP leaders) may continue such efforts, but they will not succeed. They have claimed that the Congress JD(S) coalition is trying to hijack BJP MLAs. We don't have to do it. We already have the support of number of MLAs required as per the Constitution to run a government.  If the BJP leaders expect us to do so, we will talk about it later. At present, our focus is on development. Congress leaders met on Friday to ensure that their MLAs do not fall victims of the BJP's plans. We need not take our JD (S) MLAs to any resort. Our MLAs are united despite such pressure. Whenever there was such a pressure, they have brought it to our notice and also what they offered them (inducements),  I am discharging my duties and attending programmes and meetings ahead of the state budget, as well as tackling the drought situation. We have to work towards meeting aspirations of the people. People of the state are upset about the behavior of BJP leaders. Goddess Chamundeswari, who has protected me and kept the coalition government strong, must bless the BJP in such a way that they stop efforts to topple the coalition and focus on welfare measures of the people,” he added.

 

Commenting on Opposition rally in Kolkata, he said:  “The convention of Chief Ministers and important leaders hosted by West Bengal Chief Minister Ms Mamata Banerji is a historic one. The participation of people from every corner of West Bengal reflected the popularity of Ms Mamata Banerji. For the BJP government in New Delhi,  which  believed that there is no alternative to them, this convention is the second which reflected a union of leaders of different parties against them,  the first was my swearing in ceremony where all leaders united. In today's convention, I found that all leaders felt that they need to stay united to change the present scenario. For Prime minister Mr Narendra Modi who felt that there is no alternative to him, this convention has highlighted the fact that there is anti-BJP wave. People of West Bengal have passed on the message that people of the country need to get an alternative system for a good change.”

He said political analysts have pointed at the fact that it will not be easy for the BJP in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I am sure too that results for the BJP will be different this time in Lok Sabha elecions,” added the Chief Minister.

chief minister h d kumaraswamy, bharatiya janata party
India, Karnataka, Mysore




