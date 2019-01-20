search on deccanchronicle.com
No Congress MLA will fall into TRS’ trap, says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Jan 20, 2019, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 12:34 am IST
No MLA will join the TRS but they are deliberately creating speculation,” Mr Bhatti said.
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
 Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: TPCC leaders are confident that no MLA will leave the party. Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the ruling party should wish for a strong Opposition. “The ruling party is playing a mind game. No MLA of the Congress will fall in the trap of ‘Operation Akarsh’ of the TRS. No MLA will join the TRS but they are deliberately creating speculation,” Mr Bhatti said.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy condemned speculation that he would be joining the TRS. He told mediapersons at the Legislative Assembly: “Speculation that I would leave the Congress are being heard since the death of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy in 2009. I will never leave Congress.” He asked the party cadre not to believe the rumours.

 

Meanwhile, Congress legislators  hailed the decision of party president Rahul Gandhi declaring Mr Mallu Bhatti leader of the Congress Legislative Party. This included those who were contenders for the post. Welcoming the decision, Mr Rajagopal Reddy told mediapersons that Mr Bhatti, a former deputy speaker, was the right choice.  MLAs Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Athram Sakku and Kantha Rao thanked Mr Gandhi for choosing Mr Bhatti. 

Mr Bhatti also said, “I thank Mr Rahul Gandhi and the state leadership for selecting me as the CLP leader. All Congress MLAs will work together for the people. 

We will represent the voice of the people in the Assembly. The Congress will ensure that all promises made by the TRS will be implemented.” The CLP submitted the letter to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy that Mr Bhatti would be its leader. TPCC leaders later felicitated Mr Bhatti for becoming the CLP leader.

Tags: mallu bhatti vikramarka, trs, komatireddy rajagopal reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




