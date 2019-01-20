N Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Save democracy and save Bharat is the aim of all political parties for the welfare of the public, said N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during the United India rally held in Kolkatta on Saturday.

Mr Naidu joined the anti-BJP rally organised by the Trinamul. He said that leaders of all parties have joined in the rally against the suppression of the BJP government but YSR Congress president and opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have not attended which shows a hidden pact between the two parties.

He claimed that there is no Federal Front and that it was started only to help the BJP government.

Addressing the mammoth gathering in the Brigade Ground in Kolkata, Mr Naidu said that while the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to divide India, the non-BJP parties in the country are working towards a “united India”.