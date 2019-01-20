search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 20, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 12:28 am IST
The Andhra Pradesh CM alleged that the NDA is dividing the country on caste and religious lines.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Save democracy and save Bharat is the aim of all political parties for the welfare of the public, said N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during the United India rally held in Kolkatta on Saturday.

Mr Naidu joined the anti-BJP rally organised by the Trinamul. He said that leaders of all parties have joined in the rally against the suppression of the BJP government but YSR Congress president and opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have not attended which shows a hidden pact between the two parties. 

 

He claimed that there is no Federal Front and that it was started only to help the BJP government.

Addressing the mammoth gathering in the Brigade Ground in Kolkata, Mr Naidu said that while the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is trying to divide India, the non-BJP parties in the country are working towards a “united India”.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, k. chandrasekhar rao, y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

N Chandrababu Naidu plans Opposition rally in Amaravati


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu plans Opposition rally in Amaravati

N Chandrababu Naidu

Governor speaking for TRS, says Opposition

E.S.L. Narasimhan

Mamata Banerjee’s show of unity a show of hypocrisy: BJP’s Babul Supriyo

Almost 25 opposition leaders are expected to share the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee at the 'United India Rally' aimed at galvanizing the opposition parties against the BJP. (Photo: ANI | File)

BJP will take note of Shatrughan Sinha's presence at United India Rally

Rajiv Pratap Rudy adresses the rally (Photo:File)

Recover Rs 982cr from resort where MLAs are staying: BJP to Cong

The resort where Congress legislators were staying fearing poaching owes Rs 982 crores to the Karnataka government (Photo:File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham