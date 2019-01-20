search on deccanchronicle.com
Keep relations at home, N Chandrababu Naidu tells Telugu Desam leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 20, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 1:00 am IST
N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has warned his partymen not to fraternise with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.
Hyderabad: Politics is above relationships, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has warned his partymen not to fraternise with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. 

The warning came after the recent visit to AP of TRS MLAs. “If you have any relationship with TRS leaders, confine it to your home, but not on the streets,” Mr Naidu warned party leaders.

 

He was echoing the founder president of his party, N.T. Rama Rao, who, after the formation of the party in 1983 had warned TD MLAs and ministers not to meet Congress leaders after he heard that some TD MLAs had had lunch with Congress MLAs. 

The immediate provocation for Mr Naidu’s warning was a recent visit by TRS MLAs Talasani Srinivasa Yadav and Madhavaram Krishna Rao to AP, during which they were felicitated by community leaders and TD leaders too participated. Talasani Srinivasa Yadav visited Vijayawa-da, Bhimavaram and other places and was felicitated by the Yadava community with TD leaders also present. 

When Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao visited Dwaraka-tirumala in West Goda-vari, TD general secretary Chelikani Sombabu welcomed him and accompanied him on the visit. TD leaders complained to Chief Mini-ster Naidu about this and provided photographs as proof. 

This prompted Mr Naidu to warn party leaders: “TD leaders should not participate in any activities along with TRS leaders when they visit the state. If any leader takes part in such events then strict action will be taken against them. If any leader has a relationship with TRS leaders, confine it to your homes, do not show it on the streets.”

Several Seemandhra leaders are settled in Telangana and have joined the TRS. They have relatives in AP, just as some Telangana leaders have relatives in AP.

