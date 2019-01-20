search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped Opposition rally because of Assembly: K Kavitha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 12:42 am IST
On the Kolkata rally, she said it also had to be seen how serious the participating parties were.
Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MP from Nizamabad, said on Saturday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the opposition parties’ rally in Kolkata, organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, because of the ongoing session of the state Assembly.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference-2019, held in the city, she said, “The Assembly session is in progress and it is very important for the party. We shall definitely participate in such rallies organised by the parties without reference to BJP and Congress in future.”

 

On the Kolkata rally, she said it also had to be seen how serious the participating parties were. She said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is keen on a Federal Front at the national level to fight against the BJP and the Congress, as the people of the country are fed up with the two main parties. 

“There is no proper face or leader of the Federal Front for now, as they have to work on issues, but the pre-poll alliance will definitely be strong. The pre-poll alliances among the parties should have to continue post-poll also,” she said.

...
Tags: k kavitha, k. chandrasekhar rao, opposition rally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




