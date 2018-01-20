Uttar Pradesh: Will Jignesh Mevani be Mayawati’s bane?

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati has enough reasons to be worried with the Congress, along with Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mavani, also posing a serious threat to the BSP vote base. Mayawati who claims to be on the comeback trail in Uttar Pradesh is no longer worried about the BJP making in-roads into her vote base.

“Behenji has enough ammunition to fire at the BJP which has done nothing for Dalits-in fact under the Modi regime, Dalits have been at the receiving end. From the Rohith Vemula case to the Una killings, Saharanpur clashes and now Bhima Koregaon clashes, the BJP seems to have no answers to the BSP salvo. However, it is the Congress- Mevani alliance that could disturb our plans in UP”, said a BSP functionary.

According to BSP sources, Mayawati is particularly anxious about reports that Jignesh Mevani will soon be making his political debut in Uttar Pradesh.

Apparently, the BSP which has already been losing ground among the youth and lacks a young leadership that can address new voters, sees a major threat from Mevani.

The BSP, incidentally, is the only political party in Uttar Pradesh that does not have a youth wing or even a student wing.

The BSP has rapidly been losing ground. From getting a 30 per cent vote share in 2007, the partyhas slipped to 26 per cent voters in 2012.