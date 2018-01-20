Hosapete BJP MLA Anand Singh to jump ship? Congress eyes Ballari

Hosapete BJP MLA Anand Singh and Ballari district in-charge minister Santosh Lad were spotted travelling in the same car with speculation rife that Mr Singh will join the Congress ahead of the polls.

Ballari: Although a picture of Hosapete BJP MLA, B S Anand Singh seated in the official car of Ballari district in- charge Minister, Santosh Lad went viral on social media on Friday, he denied he was considering quitting the saffron party.

"My photograph with Santosh Lad is not recent. It could have been taken during last year's Hampi Utsav," he contended, however , admitting that he enjoyed a good relationship with Mr Lad and often travelled with him in his official car for work related to the development of his home constituency.

As for speculation about him quitting the BJP, he said although he had some differences with district party leaders, the state leadership had assured him the problems would be sorted out in the next couple of days.

But going by party insiders, Mr Singh had gone in Mr Lad's official car to visit Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence 'Krishna' in Bengaluru on Wednesday to hold talks for over two hours over the possibility of his joining the Congress and contesting on its ticket from Hosapete in the coming Assembly elections.

He also reportedly met KPCC president, Dr G Parameshwar and Energy minister, D K Shivakumar and received a positive response from them, said sources.

Disgruntled with the BJP, Singh had kept away from the BJP's Parivartana yatra in Hosapete on January 6.

Sources reveal that AICC General Secretary, Oscar Fernandes is likely to discuss his joining the party with Congress president, Rahul Gandhi and he may be inducted into the party during the latter's visit to Hosapete end of January.

Mr Singh is said to have received feelers from JDS state chief, H D Kumaraswamy as well to join his party, but has sought time to consider the offer. Disgruntled with the BJP, he kept away from its Parivartana yatra when it entered Hosapete on January 6. The MLA is believed to be miffed over BJP MP, Sriramulu and other leaders from Ballari allegedly promoting a local businessman, Kishore Pattikonda as an alternative leader to him in his constituency. And there is speculation that he may be denied a ticket to contest the coming poll for participating in the 'Tipu Sultan Jayanthi' celebrations last year against the party's diktat. Born to a Muslim mother and Rajput father, it is believed he could be paying the price for reportedly proving uncooperative in turning Hosapete into a hot bed of Hindutva politics.

A mining businessman, he was once close to the mining barons turned politicians, the Reddy brothers of Ballari and was himself arrested by the CBI in 2013 in connection with the illegal export of iron ore from Belekeri port in Karwar and jailed for 18 months. He is currently out on bail.