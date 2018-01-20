Chennai: Non-bailable warrant against Dinakaran's sister, relative

The CBI court issued the NBW after the Madras high court recently upheld the order of the Principal Special Court for CBI cases dated August 26, 2008 convicting them in the DA case.

Chennai: The Special Principal court for CBI cases has issued a NBW against TTV Dinakaran's sister Sreedaladevi and her husband S.R. Baskaran, alias ‘RBI Baskaran’, in a disproportionate wealth case. The CBI court issued the NBW after the Madras high court recently upheld the order of the Principal Special Court for CBI cases dated August 26, 2008 convicting them in the DA case.

According to the prosecution, S.R Baskaran had joined as a clerk/coin and notes examiner (Grade II), in RBI, Chennai, on December 14, 1988. He married B Sreedaladevi, sister of TTV Dhinakaran and niece of VK Sasikala, General Secretary, AIADMK (Amma) on August 26, 1990. Before joining service, Baskaran disclosed his total assets to I-T as Rs 2.96 lakh.

On November 24, 1997, the CBI registered a case against them and conducted searched at various places on March 18, 1998 and on June 30, 1998. The search in the locker at TNSC bank, Santhome led to the seizure of 80 gold bars.

Investments in moveable and immoveable assets, cash, gold and silver

articles were seized during the search of the premises.

The CBI held Baskaran had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 1.68 crore, which stands in the name of his wife.

At the end of the check period as on July 31, 1998 the couple had immovable properties worth Rs 87.96 lakh, while moveable properties worked out to Rs 2.28 crore.

The Special Principal Court for CBI Cases on August 26, 1990 confirmed that the couple were guilty under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC and the court directed Baskaran to undergo RI for five years and pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh and his wife was sentenced to three years RI and fined Rs 10 lakh.

Later, they challenged the trial court order before Madras High Court.

Dismissing appeals filed by Baskaran and his wife, Justice G Jayachandran in November last year, had confirmed the trial court verdict in the Madras high court.

When the matter came up for hearing before CBI court, the judge has issued NBW and directed CBI to produce them before the court.