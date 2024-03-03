2,000 BJP leaders willing to contest assembly and LS polls in AP

Vijayawada: State BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari has claimed that some 2,000 party representatives have expressed their interest in entering the fray for the LS and assembly polls in AP.

“We are taking opinions about the contesting candidates at all 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies,” she said while briefing the media here on Sunday on the two-day party meetings held in the city.

During the two-day meetings, BJP national president JP Nadda suggested that party leaders take the ‘Janmat Lekha’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the people.

Purandeswari said, “In view of the coming elections, the party has held discussed with all 26 district party presidents. Opinions of 50,000 people’s opinions would be collected by way of feedback and these would be sent to the party central leadership.”

The AP unit of the BJP would function on the basis of guidelines it gets from the central party leadership, she stressed.

Purandeswari said the LS candidates list was readied by the state party for all the assembly and Lok Sabha segments. The selection of suitable candidates would follow. The list would be sent to the party high command within two days. The central leadership would advise state BJP about the election plans, she said.