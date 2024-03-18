2 states’ Assembly poll results on June 2

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has decided to move up the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim by two days, citing the impending end of their terms on June 2. Originally scheduled to coincide with the Parliamentary elections on June 4, the counting in these states will now take place on June 2.

According to the ECI, this adjustment will not affect the schedule for the Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

In a statement, the ECI clarified, "The Commission, through its Press Note No. ECI/PN/23/2024 dated March 16, 2024, had announced the schedule for General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, along with the schedule for the General Election to Lok Sabha-2024 and various State Legislative Assemblies."

"The date of the poll in both states is April 19, 2024, and the original date of counting was June 4, 2024. However, as per the powers conferred under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the ECI is mandated to conduct elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the end of their terms, which is June 2, 2024," the ECI stated.

The Commission emphasised that the election process for both states must be completed by June 2 to align with the term expiration of their respective Legislative Assemblies.