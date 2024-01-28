2 Siddham Meetings Indicate Jagan’s Focus on Godavari Region

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of YSR Congress, is banking on mass contact and word-of-mouth publicity to propagate his government’s welfare and development programmes to all households through his party workers.

Further, it is apparent he is focusing on the Godavari region, with his first Siddham meeting in Bheemili and the other scheduled at Eluru on February 1 or February 3. The first meeting in Uttarandhra has already turned out to be a blockbuster, with every inch of space filled by cadres and people.

Senior political analysts say of 34 assembly seats in Uttarandhra, 28 had been bagged by YSRC in the 2019 elections. The CM is thus treating north Andhra as auspicious for his party.

Analysts point out that Godavari and coastal districts had been bastions of Telugu Desam. Further, there is a lot of support for Pawan Kalyan in the region. Thus, Jagan Mohan Reddy is conducting a second meeting in Eluru. The Godavari region has a major portion of 34 assembly seats, like Uttrandhra. That is why Jagan Mohan Reddy is fully banking on mass contact and word-of-mouth publicity, as this will directly connect YSRC with the public

YSRC regional coordinator and MP P.V. Midhun Reddy is personally monitoring arrangements for the second Siddham meeting in Eluru. An ideal location spread over 100 acres has been chosen for the meeting, about 5 km from Eluru town, to accommodate lakhs of the party leaders, cadres and others.

Midhun Reddy said the second Siddham regional meeting at Eluru will be way bigger than the first in Bheemili. The MP underlined that they are closely coordinating with party leaders from the grassroots level as well as MLAs and MPs for the success of the meeting.