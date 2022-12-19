  
Nation Politics 19 Dec 2022 Modi lauds Bandi&rsq ...
Nation, Politics

Modi lauds Bandi’s yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Prime Minister suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana. "We hope that the response to the yatra will be inspirational to other states," he said.  The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting will be attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party, in addition to Prime Minister, and home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo: DC)
 Prime Minister suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana. "We hope that the response to the yatra will be inspirational to other states," he said.  The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting will be attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party, in addition to Prime Minister, and home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will soon give a PowerPoint (PPT)  presentation to the party’s MPs about his successful completion of the five phases of the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion to Telangana BJP leadership to make a presentation of the yatra at a BJP Parliamentary Party board meeting scheduled on December 22 in New Delhi.

At a recent BJP MPs meeting in New Delhi, the Prime Minister had  suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana.

"We hope that the response to the yatra will be inspirational to other states," he said.  The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting will be attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party, in addition to Prime Minister, and home minister Amit Shah.

During the five phases of the yatra, the state BJP president received firsthand information on public problems while also highlighting the Central government's developmental works and welfare schemes.

...
Tags: telangana news, bharatiya janata party (bjp), bjp state president bandi sanjay kumar, powerpoint, praja sangrama yatra, bandi praja sangrama yatra, telangana bjp, rajya sabha, hyderabad lok sabha, home minister amit shah, welfare schemes
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The seminar was conducted with the help of cadets presently undergoing training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. (Photo by arrangement)

NDA cadets hold seminar on Armed Forces career

Kushaiguda SI M Sai Kumar, holds the newborn in the passage at Satguru Residency, south Kamla Nagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: New-born baby girl thrown from a height succumbs to injuries

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi stated that children's rights must be protected to ensure a bright future for the children. (Photo by arrangement)

Protect children for brighter India, says Kailash Satyarthi

According to police investigations, six members of a family, including Shivaiah, Rajyalakshmi, Mounika, Shanthaia, Hima Bindu, and Sweety, were burnt to death on Saturday after their house was set on fire. (File)

Mancherial fire deaths were caused by illicit affair



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RSS suppresses women, has no female members: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

Time to put an end to TRS government: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda flanked by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Tarun Chugh, Etala Rajeda and NVSS Prabhakar at the conclusion of the first phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at SRR College in Karimnagar. (DC)

Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP

Sawai Madhopur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

States equally responsible for border security: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council at Nabanna, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->