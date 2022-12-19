Modi lauds Bandi’s yatra

Prime Minister suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana. "We hope that the response to the yatra will be inspirational to other states," he said. The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting will be attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party, in addition to Prime Minister, and home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will soon give a PowerPoint (PPT) presentation to the party’s MPs about his successful completion of the five phases of the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion to Telangana BJP leadership to make a presentation of the yatra at a BJP Parliamentary Party board meeting scheduled on December 22 in New Delhi.

At a recent BJP MPs meeting in New Delhi, the Prime Minister had suggested that Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman prepare a PPT presentation on the yatra in coordination with Sanjay Kumar. Dr. Laxman told Deccan Chronicle that the PM is keenly interested in the outcome of the yatra in Telangana.

"We hope that the response to the yatra will be inspirational to other states," he said. The BJP Parliamentary Party meeting will be attended by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party, in addition to Prime Minister, and home minister Amit Shah.

During the five phases of the yatra, the state BJP president received firsthand information on public problems while also highlighting the Central government's developmental works and welfare schemes.