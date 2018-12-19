Notification on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana HCs likely soon

Hyderabad: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday indicated to the MPs of the TRS that the process for the constitution of separate High Courts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was in the final stage and at any moment the file would be forwarded from the Prime Minister’s Office to the President of India for notification of a separate High Court.

The TRS MPs led by their parliamentary party leader Jitender Reddy met Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nitin Gadkari and submitted a memorandum on the pending issues of Telangana.

MP Vinod Kumar told the DC that the law minister had told them that as per the direction of the Supreme Court and under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the law ministry had completed the requisite formalities for the constitution of separate High Courts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and at any moment the notification would be issued by the President.

He said as per the decisions taken during the Parliamentary Party meeting they had met both the ministers and they had requested Gadkari to accord the required sanction for the Seetharama Project in Bhadradri district and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and also the approval for the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road.