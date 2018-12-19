search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Army should use water cannons, tear gas instead of bullets: Farooq Abdullah

ANI
Published Dec 19, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday in Pulwama's Monghama area of Sirnoo village.
‘We hope the Army and police will not carry out such operations in the future,’ said Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 ‘We hope the Army and police will not carry out such operations in the future,’ said Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that the Army should have used water cannons or tear gas instead of bullets. His observations were in the context of seven civilians' deaths following an encounter in Pulwama last week.

"The Army should have used water cannons or tear gas instead of bullets. People, who died, cannot come back. We hope the Army and police will not carry out such operations in the future," said Abdullah.

 

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday in Pulwama's Monghama area of Sirnoo village. Seven civilians and one security personnel too lost their lives in the gun battle.

Abdullah further emphasised that elections should be held in the valley and President's rule must come to an end.

"There should be elections and people must choose their representatives who can work," he said while speaking to media.

On September 8, Abdullah had said that his party will boycott Lok Sabha and Assembly elections if the government fails to take a stand on Article 35A and Article 370.

The National Conference (NC) had also boycotted the Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls over lack of clarity in the Centre's stance on Articles 35A.

...
Tags: farooq abdullah, national conference (nc), pulwama, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
 

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

Lips not only symbolize one’s beauty but also it talks about one’s healthy appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR mocked Rahul for hugging PM in Parliament: Kavitha

‘The whole nation watched when the leader of the opposition, breaking all the established practices of the Parliament, suddenly crossed over and hugged the Prime Minister.’ Kavitha said. (Photo: Twitter | @RaoKavitha)

Seats in Jharkhand, UP: NDA ally LJP’s new demands

‘We are asking for what is rightfully ours. We are an honest partner of the NDA,’ LJP leader Pashupati Paras said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cong govts corrupt since Nehru regime, alleges Assam CM

BJP mocks at DMK’s Rahul for PM pitch, says post not vacant

‘We do not know if (any) other thing is cooking…no single party in country has the courage or stamina to take on prime minister Modi or the BJP,’ party general secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo: File)

Assam approves Rs 600 cr farm loan waiver

‘The debt relief scheme for farmers will waive 25 per cent of all loans taken till now. The benefit will be up to a maximum of Rs 25,000. This scheme will immediately benefit around eight lakh farmers,’ state government spokesperson and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said. (Photo: Faacebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham