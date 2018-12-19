AIADMK slams MK Stalin’s red carpet for Sonia Gandhi

Chennai: AIADMK senior and fisheries minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday slammed DMK president MK Stalin for “rolling out the red carpet” for Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi despite the Tamils’ massacre in Sri Lanka during the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre.

“Over 1.5 lakh Tamils were massacred at Mullivaikkal (north Sri Lanka during the end of the Eelam war) during the Congress rule, but we saw Stalin rolling out the red carpet for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. My question is, is this emerging (DMK-Congress) coalition for destroying the Tamils in future too?” said Jayakumar. He was speaking to reporters after a welfare distribution function in north Chennai.

The minister faulted the leaders attending the Karunanidhi statue unveiling ceremony for not taking up any issues critical for the people of Tamil Nadu. “Did they utter one word about Gaja victims or the Mekedatu issue? The Tamils are not safe in Andhra Pradesh, but Chandrababu Naidu did not say a word about ensuring safety for the Tamil people living there”, Jayakumar said.

“In Tamil Nadu, it shall be only the two-leaves (AIADMK) all along; no space for anyone else”, Jayakumar quipped when asked about BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Sounderarajan expressing confidence that the lotus (BJP) would bloom in Tamil Nadu.

To a question on health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar being summoned by the CBI in the gutka case, Jayakumar shot back, “Even you could receive summons from the CBI. Mere summons from the CBI does not mean the person is guilty. Only the court can pronounce someone as guilty”.