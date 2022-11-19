  
Nation Politics 19 Nov 2022 Shashidhar Reddy to ...
Nation, Politics

Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP, TPCC serves expulsion notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 2:10 am IST
File photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
 File photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress, which faced rough weather in the Munugode bypoll, was yet again in trouble with one of its senior leaders and former minister, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, slamming the state party leadership and announcing that he would soon be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shashidhar Reddy’s criticism of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday and his announcement that he would to join the BJP, was swiftly met with an expulsion from the Congress which said his actions attracted the party’s ‘sacred disciplinary rules’.

The state Congress also said that it had sent its expulsion notice to the party high command for ratification.

Shashidhar Reddy, the son of former chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy,  had on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP national leaders in a declaration of his intent to join the party.

On Saturday, chatting with reporters in New Delhi, Shashidhar Reddy, a former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority during the UPA regime, slammed Revanth Reddy saying the TPCC chief did not care for teamwork and insulted senior party leaders and was not available for anyone in the party.

He also said that he had opposed Revanth Reddy’s elevation as TPCC president and had also informed the Congress’ national leadership, adding that he had briefed the party high command about the goings on in Telangana Congress three months ago.

“There is a lot of infighting in the Congress, which has lost direction and is suffering from a cancer that is not curable,” he said.

He said that there were several other disgruntled leaders in the party, who were planning to exit Congress. “I always thought I would never leave the Congress but it has become inevitable given its current state," he said.

...
Tags: telangana congress, munugode bypoll, marri shashidhar reddy, marri chenna reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Mr Jain's legal team filed a contempt of court plea, saying that the CCTV footage, which showed him receiving a massage inside jail, was

AAP leader gets massage in Tihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Shah to target illegal cash routes, hawala of ultras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

PM opens Kashi, Tamil Sangamam

Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

Leave Savarkar, Nehru alone, advises Raut



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Leave Savarkar, Nehru alone, advises Raut

Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

AAP leader gets massage in Tihar

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Mr Jain's legal team filed a contempt of court plea, saying that the CCTV footage, which showed him receiving a massage inside jail, was

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->