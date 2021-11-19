Nation Politics 19 Nov 2021 TRS finds few takers ...
Nation, Politics

TRS finds few takers for MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 6:59 am IST
A talk doing the rounds is that voters are demanding up to Rs five lakh each, compelling the party leadership to eye 'rich' candidates
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with ministers K.T. Rama Rao and V. Srinivas Goud and MP K. Kesava Rao. (DC File Image)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with ministers K.T. Rama Rao and V. Srinivas Goud and MP K. Kesava Rao. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Selection of candidates for the ensuing MLC elections for 12 seats under local body quota is likely to be a smooth-affair for TRS even though it is yet to declare names of their nominees, notwithstanding the fact that the last date for filing of papers is November 23. Elections are slated for December 10.

TRS leaders are shying away from contesting given the huge expenditure they have to incur to attract voters. Only ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches, ward members, councillors and corporators in urban and rural local bodies are eligible to vote.

 

A talk doing the rounds is that voters are demanding up to Rs five lakh each, compelling the party leadership to eye 'rich' candidates. On an average, there are nearly 500 voters under each MLC constituency.

It may be noted that there was a mad rush in TRS to contest the six MLC seats under MLAs quota and one MLC seat under governor quota.
As election of TRS candidates under MLAs quota is unanimous as no other party has the required numbers to field candidates, there is virtually no poll expenditure involved.

But in the case of MLC elections under local bodies’ quota, opposition parties and independents can also contest forcing the candidates to spend money to lure voters.

 

There is a gap of 18 days between the last date for filing nominations and polling. Contestants have to run camps for 18 days to prevent poaching of their voters by rival parties or candidates. They have to keep their voters in good humour for 18 days, which can be a costly proposition. More so as they have to even distribute cash prior to the day of elections.

TRS boss Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday initiated the selection process. Party sources said that he spoke to ministers and gathered information about candidates keen on contesting. He was told that there was hardly any competition in the districts because of the heavy expenditure that is involved.

 

Rao is expected to announce the TRS list on November 22 or 23.

 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


