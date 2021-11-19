Nation Politics 19 Nov 2021 Repealing farm laws ...
Repealing farm laws victory of people: TRS, Telangana Congress

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 1:34 pm IST
Repealing the farm laws is a victory of agitating farmers of the country, Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy said in a statement
Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation Jai Kisan Jai Jawan, KTR tweeted. (Twitter)
 Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation Jai Kisan Jai Jawan, KTR tweeted. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: "The power of people is always greater than the people in power," Telangana Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao said on Friday reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on repealing the three farm laws.

"The power of people is always greater than the people in power. Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation Jai Kisan Jai Jawan," KTR tweeted.

 

Chief Minister K Chandrashelhar Rao on Thursday holding protests asserted that TRS would fight till the end over the NDA government's "anti-people policies and anti-farm laws."

Repealing the farm laws is a victory of agitating farmers of the country, Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy said in a statement complementing the peasant community for their incessant stir against the new legislations.

"This is a historic victory in the history of farmers' struggle. Even dictators would succumb to the anger of farmers who are the backbone of the country," Reddy said.

 

All the tactics being applied to suppress the farmers' agitation became futile and had the Centre realised the seriousness of the situation in time, so many lives lost in the agitation would have been saved, he added.

The farmers' stir inspired other agitations on public causes, the congress leader said.

Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.

In Telangana, the state Congress unit is currently undertaking various agitational programmes against the Centre and the TRS government on procurement of paddy from farmers.

 

...
