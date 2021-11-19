 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Nation Politics 19 Nov 2021 KCR at dharna boosts ...
Nation, Politics

KCR at dharna boosts morale of TRS workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2021, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 12:56 am IST
The morale of the party’s rank and file had taken a hit due to the shocking defeat for the party candidate in the recent Huzurabad bypoll
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Dharna Chowk on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Dharna Chowk on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The first dharna of K Chandrashekar Rao in his capacity as Chief Minister, at Dharna Chowk on Thursday, has given a much-needed boost to the morale of TRS leaders and cadre. This was also the first dharna of Rao after the formation of Telangana State in June 2014. The target: the BJP and the Modi government.

The CM arrived at the venue exactly at 11 am and left the spot at 2 pm after sitting through a three-hour dharna.

 

The morale of the ruling TRS party’s rank and file had taken a hit due to the shocking defeat for the party candidate in the recent Huzurabad bypoll at the hands of BJP's Etala Rajender. A shocked party chief had planned to hold a huge public meeting in Warangal on November 15 to swiftly recover lost ground, but postponed it to November 29 to mark Telangana Deeksha Diwas.

The party later postponed the November 29 meeting due to the Election Commission's code of conduct for MLC polls, effective until December 10. Against this backdrop, the party held the massive dharna in Hyderabad, led by the CM.

 

The CM sat on a huge dais, flanked by his cabinet ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs who displayed placards against the BJP and highlighting their demands on paddy procurement – the new issue that the TRS is taking up to put the BJP and its central government on the defensive.

While finance minister Harish Rao and MLC Kavitha were seated on the dais, party working president and IT minister Rama Rao sat among the people, away from the dais, in what looked like a show of modesty.

The dharna started with the CM's opening remarks, in which he explained to the people how the BJP-led government at the Centre ignored Telangana’s repeated requests for paddy procurement. The dharna ended with the CM addressing the gathering, for a second time, for 30 minutes.

 

In between, the CM gave opportunities for a few party leaders to address the meeting and folk singers sang songs, teasing BJP national and state leaders.

Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, MLAs Sandra Veeraiah, Gongidi Sunitha, former deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari, MLC Palla Rajeshwar and Rajya Sabha member Keshava Rao addressed the dharna as advised by the CM. The dharna saw participation of farmers from all the districts.

Telangana folk songs sung by professional singers took repeated digs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his unfulfilled poll promises. These were well-received by the participants who responded in a chorus.   

 

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, dharna chowk, maha dharna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The MEA said the two sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity. (PTI Photo)

India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.(DC File Image)

AP Assembly sessions starts; hails initiatives for women empowerment

Heavy rain inundates North Mada Street in Tirumala on Thursday. By arrangement.

Rain shuts all road, footpath routes to Tirumala

MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao.

Sandhya MD sreedhar Rao arrested from Bengaluru, put in 14-day remand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

India investing in developing capabilities in 5G & 6G tech: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the conference on ‘Creating synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo)

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->