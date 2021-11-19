Nation Politics 19 Nov 2021 Elected TRS men thre ...
Nation, Politics

Elected TRS men threaten to contest MLC polls under local bodies quota

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2021, 2:41 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 7:01 am IST
The party leadership has roped in ministers and MLAs to pacify them
TRS chief and chief minister Chandrashekar Rao is yet to declare the party's candidates for the 12 MLC seats. (DC File Image)
 TRS chief and chief minister Chandrashekar Rao is yet to declare the party's candidates for the 12 MLC seats. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Elected representatives of the ruling TRS are giving sleepless nights to the party leadership by threatening to contest the upcoming MLC polls under local bodies quota independently to press for their demands.

The party leadership has roped in ministers and MLAs to pacify them.

 

The Election Commission has, on November 16, released a poll notification to hold elections for 12 MLC seats under local bodies quota. The last date for nominations is November 23 and the polling will be held on December 10.

The elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies, namely sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, ward members, councilors and corporators are eligible to vote in these elections. There are over 5,500 voters in these categories. Of them, about 90 per cent belong to the ruling TRS alone.

TRS chief and chief minister Chandrashekar Rao is yet to declare the party's candidates for the 12 MLC seats.

 

However, the elected representatives who are angry at the state government for not giving them priority, powers and funds in their respective villages and mandals, are threatening to contest the polls independently if their demands are not met.

Surprisingly, the voice of dissent came first from the undivided Medak district, which is represented by none other than KCR and minister Harish Rao.

The MPTCs and ZPTCs from this district held a meeting and threatened to contest the MLC polls independently if their demands were not met. Soon, the dissidence within TRS spread to other districts. With this, the party chief has roped in panchayat raj and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and in-charge ministers of respective districts to hold talks, pacify them and prevent them from filing the nominations.

 

Dayakar Rao on Thursday invited the leaders of MPTC and ZPTC associations to the ministers' quarters in Hyderabad and held talks with them. He assured them to look into all their demands by holding talks with the CM very soon and asked them not to contest the MLC elections.

Rao pacified them by saying the TRS government recently enhanced their salaries significantly and is ready to consider their other demands positively. However, association leaders are yet to come up with their
response on the minister's assurances.

...
Tags: telangana mlc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High Court)

AP High Court to look into legality of two legislations on Amaravati

Justice Lalitha asked the public prosecutor to get the police place the remand report of Rao by Friday morning. (PTI)

Sandhya Conventions MD moves High Court for bail

Tigers migrate into Kagaznagar division crossing River Pranahitha from the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Villagers including women caught between tiger and rivulet

Questions pertaining to integrity and corruption-free services received the lowest scores across states. Representational Image. (PTI)

Telangana ranked second best in SMART policing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

India investing in developing capabilities in 5G & 6G tech: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the conference on ‘Creating synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo)

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->