 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Nation Politics 19 Nov 2021 AP Assembly sessions ...
Nation, Politics

AP Assembly sessions starts; hails initiatives for women empowerment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram started the session with swearing-in of MLA Dr. Sudha, who recently won in the Badvel by-election
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.(DC File Image)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.(DC File Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced its session from Thursday with a discussion on women's empowerment during which YSR Congress legislators hailed measures taken by the government for protection and safety of women.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram started the session with swearing-in of MLA Dr. Sudha, who recently won in the Badvel by-election. The assembly subsequently condoled the demise of its former members M. Abdul Aziz (Kovvuru), A. Rami Reddy (Duggirala), P. Krishna Murthy (Mummidivaram), P. Ranganayakulu (Hindupur), Vanka Srinivasa Rao (Polavaram), T. Venkaiah (Tadikonda), D. Peraiah (Undi), Pinnelli Lakshma Reddy (Macherla), M.V. Ramana Reddy (Proddatur) and Dr. S. Pitchi Reddy (Darsi).

 

Led by the Speaker, the house observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for its departed members.

The assembly held a short discussion on women empowerment. Initiating the debate, women and child welfare minister Taneti Vanitha pointed out that the state government has been implementing several flagship programmes for empowering women. She explained in detail schemes, including Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara Scheme, YSR Cheyutha Scheme, YSR Kapu Nestham, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme, YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Sunna Vaddi Scheme, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Paala Velluva, YSR Swechha (Freedom from Restrictions) Programme, Disha initiatives, 50 percent reservation for women, and house sites for women beneficiaries.

 

Nagari MLA R.K. Roja hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and pointed out that 65 per cent municipal chairperson posts and 53 per cent MPP posts had been reserved for women. This shows the commitment of the CM towards women empowerment.

MLAs K.V. Ushashri Charan, Vidadala Rajini, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Dasari Sudha, Dr. Vundavalli Sridevi, K. Sreedevi, Reddy Shanthi, Jonnalagadda Padmavati, Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi and Dhanalakshmi gave details of various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government for women.

...
Tags: women empowerment, safety of women, andhra pradesh legislative assembly, taneti vanitha, r.k. roja
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Dharna Chowk on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR at dharna boosts morale of TRS workers

The MEA said the two sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity. (PTI Photo)

India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

Heavy rain inundates North Mada Street in Tirumala on Thursday. By arrangement.

Rain shuts all road, footpath routes to Tirumala

MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao.

Sandhya MD sreedhar Rao arrested from Bengaluru, put in 14-day remand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

India investing in developing capabilities in 5G & 6G tech: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the conference on ‘Creating synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo)

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->