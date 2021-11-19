AP Assembly sessions starts; hails initiatives for women empowerment

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced its session from Thursday with a discussion on women's empowerment during which YSR Congress legislators hailed measures taken by the government for protection and safety of women.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram started the session with swearing-in of MLA Dr. Sudha, who recently won in the Badvel by-election. The assembly subsequently condoled the demise of its former members M. Abdul Aziz (Kovvuru), A. Rami Reddy (Duggirala), P. Krishna Murthy (Mummidivaram), P. Ranganayakulu (Hindupur), Vanka Srinivasa Rao (Polavaram), T. Venkaiah (Tadikonda), D. Peraiah (Undi), Pinnelli Lakshma Reddy (Macherla), M.V. Ramana Reddy (Proddatur) and Dr. S. Pitchi Reddy (Darsi).

Led by the Speaker, the house observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for its departed members.

The assembly held a short discussion on women empowerment. Initiating the debate, women and child welfare minister Taneti Vanitha pointed out that the state government has been implementing several flagship programmes for empowering women. She explained in detail schemes, including Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara Scheme, YSR Cheyutha Scheme, YSR Kapu Nestham, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme, YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Sunna Vaddi Scheme, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Paala Velluva, YSR Swechha (Freedom from Restrictions) Programme, Disha initiatives, 50 percent reservation for women, and house sites for women beneficiaries.

Nagari MLA R.K. Roja hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and pointed out that 65 per cent municipal chairperson posts and 53 per cent MPP posts had been reserved for women. This shows the commitment of the CM towards women empowerment.

MLAs K.V. Ushashri Charan, Vidadala Rajini, Viswasarayi Kalavathi, Dasari Sudha, Dr. Vundavalli Sridevi, K. Sreedevi, Reddy Shanthi, Jonnalagadda Padmavati, Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi and Dhanalakshmi gave details of various welfare schemes being implemented by the state government for women.