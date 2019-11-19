Nation Politics 19 Nov 2019 'Shiv Sena MPs ...
'Shiv Sena MPs themselves went to sit in Opposition,' says Pralhad Joshi

ANI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
In the editorial, Shiv Sena also hit out at former ally BJP for removing them from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
On Monday, after Shiv Sena MPs were allotted seats on the opposition side in the Parliament, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP stating that NDA was not the property of one party, but some were 'considering themselves God'.
 On Monday, after Shiv Sena MPs were allotted seats on the opposition side in the Parliament, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP stating that NDA was not the property of one party, but some were 'considering themselves God'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday rejected Shiv Sena's criticism that he had shifted their MPs to the opposition benches in the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "We did not make them sit in the opposition, they did it themselves."

 

Joshi was responding to an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Sammna today where the party criticised him for making their MPs sit on the opposition side in both houses of the Parliament.

In the editorial, Shiv Sena also hit out at former ally BJP for removing them from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

On Monday, after Shiv Sena MPs were allotted seats on the opposition side in the Parliament, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP stating that NDA was not the property of one party, but some were 'considering themselves God'.

 

...
