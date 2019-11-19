Nation Politics 19 Nov 2019 Nusrat Jahan dischar ...
Nusrat Jahan discharged as health condition improves, family refutes 'rumours'

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Jahan, after celebrating her husband’s birthday, had taken an overdose of medicine, following which her health condition deteriorated.
Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as "rumours". (Photo: File)
 Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as "rumours". (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as "rumours".

Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior official of the city-based private hospital where she was admitted, said.

 

“She will be under medication and needs rest,” he said.

The MP from Basirhat was rushed to hospital on Sunday night due to respiratory problems, a statement issued by her family said, adding, she has a history of asthma.

Police sources, however, said that Jahan, after celebrating her husband Nikhil Jain’s birthday, had taken an overdose of medicine, following which her health condition deteriorated.

“Nusrat Jahan was rushed to a hospital around 9.30 pm. She was admitted in the ICU and treatment started immediately,” they said.

The actress had won this year’s Lok Sabha elections from Basirhat by a huge margin of over three lakh votes.

She married her long-time beau and city-based enterpreneur Nikhil Jain in June.

Jahan had come in the firing line of Muslim clergy after she was seen sporting ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) while taking oath in the Parliament as the new MP.

The TMC MP had responded by saying she represented an inclusive India, which was beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion.

 

...
