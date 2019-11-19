Nation Politics 19 Nov 2019 NCP-Cong meeting pos ...
Nation, Politics

NCP-Cong meeting postponed, to be held tomorrow: Nawab Malik

ANI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
On Monday, Pawar had met Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi amid the impasse in Maharashtra over government formation.
Later, Pawar told reporters that he did not discuss anything about the government formation during his meeting with Gandhi and only briefed her about the current political situation in the state. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)
 Later, Pawar told reporters that he did not discuss anything about the government formation during his meeting with Gandhi and only briefed her about the current political situation in the state. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)

New Delhi: The meeting between leaders of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that was scheduled to be held today, has been postponed to Wednesday, due to former prime minister Indira Gandhi's 102nd birth anniversary, NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting. It was decided earlier that leaders from both parties will have a meeting later. That meeting was to be held today. But, today's meeting between the leaders of the two parties has been postponed till tomorrow afternoon as Congress leaders are busy in different programmes due to Indira Gandhi Ji's birth anniversary," Malik told ANI.

 

On Monday, Pawar had met Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi amid the impasse in Maharashtra over government formation.

Later, Pawar told reporters that he did not discuss anything about the government formation during his meeting with Gandhi and only briefed her about the current political situation in the state.

Giving a new twist to the emerging political scene in Maharashtra, Pawar on Monday said that the path of NCP and Congress is different from that of BJP and Shiv Sena's.

Pawar's comments came in the backdrop of Maharashtra coming under the President's Rule last week after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member assembly, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena, that bagged 56 seats, remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government, failing which the President's Rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

The NCP won 54 seats while its ally Congress garnered 44 in last month's assembly election.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nationalist congress party, nawab malik, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Moideen and another student had embarked on an indefinite fast on Monday, following the alleged suicide of Fathima Latheef, a first year Humanities student hailing from Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Fathima Lateef suicide: Two IIT-Madras students end indefinite fast

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the incident is underway. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Cong MLA Tanveer Sait's gunman suspended for negligence of duty

Khan is distraught by protests, yet is hopeful that the situation would change and his students would come around soon. (Photo: Facebook)

Have studied Sanskrit all my life, but now I am a Muslim: BHU's Firoze Khan

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai woman upset over daughter's relationship, strangles her to death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dinesh Chandimal's wife wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

'You are the only one I want by my side and close to my heart forever and always..', Isika Jayasekara wrote on her FB page wishing her husband Dinesh Chandimal. (Photo: File)
 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Maharashtra will get Sena-led govt soon': Raut after Pawar-Sonia meet

Hours after the meeting between NCP president Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi here to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met the Maratha strongman and exuded confidence that the state would soon get a government led by his party. (Photo: File)

Nusrat Jahan discharged as health condition improves, family refutes 'rumours'

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble, sources close to her said, dismissing reports of drug overdose as

Hunsur: AH Vishwanath files papers after temple run

BJP candidate for Hunsur A.H. Vishwanath on his way to file his nomination papers on Monday

Roshan Baig opts out, but will he back BJP?

R. Roshan Baig

Laxman Savadi slights Mahesh Kumatalli

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham