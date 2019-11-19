Nation Politics 19 Nov 2019 Modi should press Go ...
Nation, Politics

Modi should press Gotabaya to ensure Tamils rights in SL: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:55 am IST
DMK leadership on Monday blew hot and cold over the return of the Rajapaksa brothers at the helm, known for their anti-Tamil stance.
MK Stalin
 MK Stalin

Chennai: In a mixed response to the big victory of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) candidate in the Island-nation's Presidential polls on Sunday, the DMK leadership on Monday blew hot and cold over the return of the Rajapaksa brothers at the helm, known for their anti-Tamil stance.

The stunning victory of Gotabaya Rajapaksa polling over 50 per cent of the votes, who was Defence Secretary during his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's earlier tenure that ended the protracted civil war with the LTTE in 2009 and that involved substantial loss of innocent human lives, has “shocked and disappointed” Tamils worldwide including the Sri Lankan Tamils, Stalin said in a statement here.

 

Adverting to the earlier Rajapaksa's regime's pronouncedly anti-Tamil stance and the “horrors unleashed” during the last phase of the 'Eelam War', Mr. Stalin said the controversies arising out of that military offensive against the Island-Tamils had drawn international concerns including that by the U.N. and the “problems have not been resolved yet.” “The entire world knows this,” the DMK chief said.

In this backdrop, Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his new role should “extricate himself” from the “revengeful, hegemonic attitude of the past against the Island Tamils and act per his conscience, genuinely conferring equal rights to the Tamils and treating them as equals in a compassionate and fraternal way,” Stalin urged.

Such an approach alone could make Gotabaya Rajapaksa's new innings in politics meaningful and purposeful, Stalin said, adding, “this is what the world community and the DMK expects with hope” from the new Sri Lankan President.

The DMK leader expressed similar lofty sentiments in a tweet earlier in the day, saying the new President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, should realise that Tamils in the Island were entitled to all the rights like other communities under the Sri Lankan constitution.

Mr. Stalin also took the opportunity to send out an appeal to the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, saying that while the latter congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his poll win, Mr. Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, from the very beginning, should take all necessary steps to ensure that the rights and freedoms of the Tamils and Sri Lanka were ensured by the new regime there. “This is the expectation of Tamils all over the world,” added the DMK leader.

...
Tags: mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The fall in production though has a negative impact on salt exports from Thoothukudi.

Gujarat salt depresses price for Tamil Nadu salt pans

P Thangamani.

Will not go against ryots’ interest, says P Thangamani

Pon Radhakrishnan.

There’s political vacuum in TN, reiterates Pon Radhakrishnan

Banwarilal Purohit.

Governor’s secretary Rajagopal appointed Tamil Nadu CIC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telugu promotion underway: Centre

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets SK Joshi over audio leak

chief secretary S.K. Joshi

Will raise issue in Parliament: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karnataka: Footwear thrown at BJP leader Narayana Gowda by JD(S) workers

BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against JD(S) workers for allegedly throwing slippers at Gowda. (Photo: ANI)

BJP-Sena should hold CM's post; suggests Ramdas Athawale

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham