'Minority extremism' in Hyderabad, warns Mamata; Owaisi's sharp counter

Cooch Behar: Without naming All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned against the rise of extremism among minorities who has a base in Hyderabad.

Addressing her party workers on Monday at Cooch Behar, Banerjee said, "Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal."

Reacting on Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Owaisi on Tuesday said, "By making such allegations against me you are giving the message to Muslims of Bengal that Owaisi's party has become a formidable force in the state. Mamata Banerjee is showcasing her fear and frustration by making such comments."

"We are fighting for justice. If the Chief Minister of West Bengal sees this as extremism, then there is nothing I can do," Owaisi said.

"Extremism is when you (Banerjee) let BJP win in 18 seats. Extremism is when you disrespect the Muslims in the state by abusing me when you could not even stop the BJP even after 100 per cent of the Muslims voted for you," he added.

Owaisi asserted that the social indicators of the Muslims population in Bengal reflect poor conditions in the state.

"I appeal Banerjee to start working on empowerment of Muslims on the ground level. Those who stand against so-called secular parties are termed extreme. Those who stand against BJP are termed Jinnah-2 and anti-national," he said.

The leader also responded to Banerjee's allegations of AIMIM being in league with the BJP, saying: "We are the A team now. The party is growing stronger. We have won seats in Kishanganj and Aurangabad. People of Bengal did not have an option so far, they have now".

