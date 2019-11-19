Nation Politics 19 Nov 2019 Military-like unifor ...
Military-like uniform of RS marshals to be reconsidered after backlash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Many former officers - including former army chief, General VP Malik - gave the makeover bad reviews.
Rajya Sabha marshal's military-like uniform, which was introduced on the first day of the winter session, will be reconsidered after the design received much criticism.
 Rajya Sabha marshal’s military-like uniform, which was introduced on the first day of the winter session, will be reconsidered after the design received much criticism. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha marshal’s military-like uniform, which was introduced on the first day of the winter session, will be reconsidered after the design received much criticism.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the house secretariat will revisit the issue in the light of objections raised by both politicians and retired military officials.

 

On the first day of the 250th winter session the two marshalls, who stand next to the Chair, were seen in new uniforms which resembled that of military-style uniform. Their earlier white bandhgala Indian attire with a safa has been replaced by a navy blue-coloured uniform with a peak cap, military-like stripes and stars on the shoulders with golden tassle attached on one side.

“Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha after considering various suggestions has come out with a new dress code for marshals,” Venkaiah Naidu said as the House met on Tuesday morning. “We have received some observations by some political as well as from well-meaning people. So I've decided to ask the RS secretariat to revisit the issue and come to a decision,” he said before adjourning the House amid sloganeering by members of the Opposition parties.

Many former officers - including former army chief, General VP Malik - gave the makeover bad reviews.

Taking it to Twitter, former Indian Army chief Ved Malik objected to the new uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals, and called it "illegal and a security hazard'. Tagging Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh in his tweet, Malik said he hoped that the defence minister would "take early action".

Union Minister V K Singh, a retired general of the Indian Army, agreed with the criticism.

The issue was first raised in the Parliament on Monday by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh who asked Naidu if he was imposing the Martial Law. Vice President Vankiah Naidu, who was in the chair had, however, dismissed the objection and said, "Don't raise insignificant queries at such a significant hour."

 

Tags: rajya sabha, venkaiah naidu, uniform, military
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


