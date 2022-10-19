  
BJP-TRS trying to create West Bengal-like situation in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Revanth Reddy speaks to mediapersons in Munugode constituency on Wednesday. (Photo By Arrangement)
HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and TRS were trying to create a situation in the state like in West Bengal during the Assembly elections, where the BJP had transformed itself into the main Opposition behind the Trinamool Congress.

He was speaking to the media during the Munugode bypoll campaign, and responding to questions over the return of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Hyderabad after a sojourn in Delhi.

“Political strategist PK’s (Prashanth Kishor) plan is being adopted even here. The Centre is likely to deploy thousands of CRPF personnel. The CRPF will be acting against the TRS men, while the police will act against BJP,” Revanth Reddy said.

“There is a threat that the atmosphere in the constituency will be spoiled for political gain. This is a part of the secret understanding between these two political parties. The political diktats of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi will be implemented here,” he said.      

Revanth Reddy demanded that the Election Commission seize vehicles which violate the election code in the constituency. “There are scores of vehicles which have joined the rallies of Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay. Why is the Central Election Commission ignoring it when scores of unauthorised vehicles are plying with impunity? Ministers are campaigning in the constituency in government vehicles,” he alleged.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP leaders were involved in attacking the Congressmen. He claimed that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was threatening Congress workers. “Despite all these facts, the police and election authorities have turned a mute spectator,” he lamented.

After the TRS was allotted the second position on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the November 3 byelection, Revanth Reddy took strong exception to the way the Election Commission has prepared the list.  “The election authorities have failed to fulfil the provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

He alleged that the ECI was treating the TRS as a national party. The TRS used to be given the fourth slot earlier, he said and urged the poll panel to review its decision. He said national parties should be given the pride of place.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), a revanth reddy, election commission, munugode bypoll, k. chandrasekhar rao, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


