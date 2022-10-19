PCC leaders celebrate the win of Kharge as AICC chief

Hyderabad: Congress leaders celebrated the win of party MP Mallikarjun Kharge in the AICC presidential election. Top leaders who had backed him hoped that as a ‘true Gandhian’ Kharge would implement the party’s ‘core ideology’.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy welcomed the win of Kharge, while party functionaries including senior vice-president Mallu Ravi, who strongly supported his candidature, celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets.

“We are proud to have a leader like him with vast experience as the party president. Taking up the election process for the party president is possible only in the Congress. In the BJP, be it Nadda or any other leader, to get the top post the decision should be mandated from the top and in a sealed cover,” he said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described Kharge as atall and towering personality with vast experience and said that he was a phenomenon who from the grassroot had reached the top position.

“He started as a block president and is now AICC president. He is an extraordinary man. As a true Gandhian he stands by the Gandhian principles and I hope he will implement the core congress ideology, which protects the country with a secular spirit,” Bhatti told Deccan Chronicle.