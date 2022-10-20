  
Infighting in Nagari YSRC continues

Firebrand minister Roja deplores consistent difficulties she is being put into by her own party leaders (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: The tradition of infighting in Nagari YSRC appears to be continuing between two groups, one led by tourism minister and local MLA R.K. Roja and another by a group of her rivals within the ruling party.

An audio clip of Roja has gone viral on Nagari YSRC party’s WhatsApp group in which the two-time local MLA and ruling party firebrand leader is heard complaining about the difficulties she is encountering from her own party leaders within her constituency.

In the audio, Roja is heard breaking down emotionally, alleging some of her own party leaders have been supporting opposition Telugu Desam and Jana Sena leaders in an effort to sully her name in the constituency.

“While I’m working hard for the party, some leaders are targeting me in my own constituency constantly, spreading tension within me. It will be difficult for me to stay in politics if such people remain in the party,” she is heard lamenting.

According to party sources, since her 2019 election, Roja has been facing dissidence from her own party leaders in the constituency. Among them are Srisailam Devasthanams Trust Board chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy, Nagari former municipal chairman K.J. Kumar, Ediga Corporation chairperson K.J. Shanthi and Vadamalapet ZPTC member Muralidhar.

In a recent development, the rival group led by Chakrapani and Kumar had performed bhumi puja for a Rythu Bharosa Kendra and Wellness Centre in Koppedu village in Nidra mandal under Nagari segment. They reportedly launched the works without even bothering to inform the local MLA. Roja’s opponents also ensured that her photos are not there on any of the banners or publicity material put up on the occasion.

Shocked with the development, MLA Roja informed party workers on WhatsApp group about being insulted. She urged party workers not to support leaders working against the party’s interests.

It is learnt the Nagari MLA has brought the issue to the notice of party high command but to no avail.

Party sources say the worrying factor for her is that most of her opponents are quite close to the district strongman and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Her supporters strongly believe that senior Chittoor district party leaders are encouraging dissidence against her in her own constituency.

...
Horoscope 20 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

