  
Nation Politics 19 Oct 2022 Huge response to Rah ...
Nation, Politics

Huge response to Rahul Yatra in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 7:34 am IST
The response surpassed the expectations of even the local Congress leaders as the party had fared badly in the last two general elections. (Photo: Twitter)
 The response surpassed the expectations of even the local Congress leaders as the party had fared badly in the last two general elections. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi gained huge response from the people in AP even as the Congress party had suffered a serious jolt in the state after the 2014 state bifurcation.

Youths and farmers energetically took part in the Yatra through Kurnool district. The response surpassed the expectations of even the local Congress leaders as the party had fared badly in the last two general elections. This apart, a majority of the leaders at state, district and constituency levels had quit the party and joined either the YSRC or the TD across the state.  

As part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was in Karnataka and had scheduled a four-day long Yatra in AP’s Kurnool district to travel again through Karnataka till it reaches Telangana state. During the two-day-long Yatra in AP, there was a huge turnout of the public to join the Yatra.

A traffic jam was witnessed along a 3-km road in Adoni town during the second day of the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi and his team stayed in Adoni mandal, kick-started the padayatra at 6am and reached the Arts College Grounds in Adoni. During the two-day Yatra, Rahul interacted with farmers and other sections and noticed that AP was in a state of “deep distress.”

Rahul Gandhi continued the walkathon amid the rain in several areas. He interacted with the family members of a former chief minister and also of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the police tried to obstruct media vehicles accompanying the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Many vehicles were not permitted to take part in the Yatra convoy and were not allowed entry at the Adoni border.  

Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, KVP Ramachandra Rao, Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Sailajanath, K Bapiraju etc accompanied Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra had a halt at Banavasi Yemiganur assembly segment before it continued for the third day.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress party, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 20 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Congress to press for SCS and Polavaram, says Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, he said nowhere in the country did any other political party take up such a programme two years ahead of the elections. He referred to the grant of Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat, which brought about “revolutionary changes” in the rural ambience in the shape of RBKs boosting up the rural economy. — DC File Image

Make good use of 19 months to prepare party for 2024 elections, says CM

Following the ED’s investigation into the illegal business activities of Sukesh Gupta, the income-tax department has allegedly kept a close vigil on irregularities committed by the MBS Jewellery management and alleged benami activities. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

MBS Jewellers: ED to probe PMLA case with assistance of IT officials

Adilabad market yard committee officials say that the cotton picking will gain pace after the Diwali festival. Farmers are not showing interest to bring the cotton to markets as there was high moisture content due to the continuous rains. — Representational Image/DC

Less of cotton arrivals; likely to increase after Diwali

Ruling party ministers and leaders are lambasting Pawan for raising his chappal in a warning to YSRC that its men would be beaten black and blue for calling him a Package Star. — By Arrangement

CM Jagan in attack mode amid swift political changes in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

BJP-TRS trying to create West Bengal-like situation in Telangana

Revanth Reddy speaks to mediapersons in Munugode constituency on Wednesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Mallikarjun Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist, becomes new Congress president

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi greeting newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. (AP)

Kaleshwaram project oustees hold ‘Kurchi Pe Charcha’ protest against KCR

The protest is evolving into a mass movement in Munugode constituency, with the chair serving as a symbol of the movement, ahead of the byelection. (DC Image)

Don't be surprised if Nitish Kumar joins hands with BJP again, says Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->