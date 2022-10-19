Huge response to Rahul Yatra in Andhra Pradesh

The response surpassed the expectations of even the local Congress leaders as the party had fared badly in the last two general elections. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi gained huge response from the people in AP even as the Congress party had suffered a serious jolt in the state after the 2014 state bifurcation.

Youths and farmers energetically took part in the Yatra through Kurnool district. The response surpassed the expectations of even the local Congress leaders as the party had fared badly in the last two general elections. This apart, a majority of the leaders at state, district and constituency levels had quit the party and joined either the YSRC or the TD across the state.

As part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was in Karnataka and had scheduled a four-day long Yatra in AP’s Kurnool district to travel again through Karnataka till it reaches Telangana state. During the two-day-long Yatra in AP, there was a huge turnout of the public to join the Yatra.

A traffic jam was witnessed along a 3-km road in Adoni town during the second day of the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi and his team stayed in Adoni mandal, kick-started the padayatra at 6am and reached the Arts College Grounds in Adoni. During the two-day Yatra, Rahul interacted with farmers and other sections and noticed that AP was in a state of “deep distress.”

Rahul Gandhi continued the walkathon amid the rain in several areas. He interacted with the family members of a former chief minister and also of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the police tried to obstruct media vehicles accompanying the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Many vehicles were not permitted to take part in the Yatra convoy and were not allowed entry at the Adoni border.

Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, KVP Ramachandra Rao, Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Sailajanath, K Bapiraju etc accompanied Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra had a halt at Banavasi Yemiganur assembly segment before it continued for the third day.