  
Nation Politics 19 Oct 2022 Hanumantha Rao recal ...
Nation, Politics

Hanumantha Rao recalls walking with Rajiv

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2022, 8:23 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 9:01 am IST
Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao recalled the effort that went into making Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Yatra a success in 1990. — By Arrangement
 Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao recalled the effort that went into making Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Yatra a success in 1990. — By Arrangement

Hyderabad: As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Telugu states on Tuesday, with the entry into Telangana scheduled for October 23, senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao recalled the effort that went into making Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Yatra a success in 1990.

Aimed at spreading the message of communal harmony, the 11-hour yatra undertaken on October 19 was attended by lakhs, with prominent leaders at the forefront.

Rao, who was given the organisational responsibility for the event within a month of taking charge as PCC president, said that like Rahul, Rajiv was bent on healing the rift in the society.

“Platforms were set up all over the route, on which senior leaders welcomed Rajiv Gandhi. Given the fact that he was one of the most handsome men of his time, young girls were embracing him all the way and I was asked to intervene,” he said, with a chuckle.

The senior leaders of the time, K. Brahmananda Reddy, Jalagam Vengala Rao, Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, N. Janardhan Reddy, Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, G. Venkataswamy, Sarojini Pulla Reddy, C. Jagannatha Rao and K. Keshav Rao accompanied Rajiv Gandhi till Secunderabad, he said.

He said that the yatra started at 11.30 am at Charminar, after hoisting of the party flag, passed through the Moazzamjahi Market, Sultan Bazaar and reached the Gandhi statue in Secunderabad by 10.30 pm. “On his way, he also visited the famous Gurudwara at Gowliguda. It was a good show and I was appreciated for making this a success,” Rao said.

Since then, a committee commemorates the yatra on the day by hoisting the flag and awarding noteworthy individuals for their contributions to society.

Nostalgic about the closeness he enjoyed with the Gandhi family, Rao remembered how he regularly met Rajiv Gandhi while he was undergoing senior pilot training at the Begumpet Airport.

“He was the reason behind me being the PCC president. I remained loyal and also jumped into Krishna River at Amalapuram without a second thought when Rajiv Gandhi tested my loyalty. Had he been alive, I would have become Chief Minister, as he had promised before he left for his last journey to Sriperumbudur in 1991,” he said.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, rahul gandhi, rajiv gandhi, v hanumantha rao, rajiv sadbhavana yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Huge crowds join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district
Congress sets up committees for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Andhra Pradesh
After entering TS, Rahul to take 3-day break from Bharat Jodo Yatra for Diwali

Latest From Nation

Special Category Status is the main slogan for the Congress party during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Special Category Status as slogan for Congress Yatra in AP

Advocate P.V. Krishnaiah, appearing for one of the petitioners, contended that the government failed to conduct a hearing and that the legislature did not have the right to abolish the posts created as per Presidential order under Article 371 (D) of the Constitution. — DC File Image

Abolition of VRO posts questioned

The board set up near the Rachkonda Saralamaisamma temple appealing to the elected representatives to lay the road. — DC Image

Munugode’s abandoned road faces its share of politics

Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

Lawyer suspension put on hold



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Congress sets up committees for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image:Twitter@INCIndia)

BJP aims ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh

On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

Congress warns of 'SayCM' campaign against Karnataka govt

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->