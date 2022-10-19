  
Nation Politics 19 Oct 2022 Congress to press fo ...
Nation, Politics

Congress to press for SCS and Polavaram, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Congress’ commitment to retain a single capital in Amaravati for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)
 Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Congress’ commitment to retain a single capital in Amaravati for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: Referring to the losses the Congress suffered in the Telugu states after bifurcation, party leader Rahul Gandhi said here on Wednesday, “What the party can do now is work hard for the implementation of the promises on special category status (SCS) and Polavaram in the AP Reorganisation Act.

"I am not delving into the past. We must have a clear plan for the future. We feel the commitment made by the Centre to the two states should be fulfilled,” he told mediapersons during the second day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Kurnool on Tuesday.

He also reiterated the Congress’ commitment to retain a single capital in Amaravati for Andhra Pradesh.

"We do not think the YSRC’s idea of having three capitals is a sensible move. We think Andhra Pradesh should have one capital, which should be Amravati. That is our position," he said, adding the party would like to defend the rights of farmers who gave away their lands for the capital. 

Answering a question on the Congress presidential election, Rahul Gandhi said his position and responsibility would be decided by the newly elected party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “I would follow the directions of the party president. Party president is the supreme authority for every party worker," he said.

He pointed out that it was only in the Congress that party workers had the freedom to elect the party president in a transparent and democratic manner. “This is unlike the BJP and the regional parties, which all elected their chiefs in a dictatorial way,” he said.

Reacting to a call by AICC presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor to conduct a re-poll in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said the party's election commissioner Madhusudan Mistry had acted in a fair manner and was like T.N. Seshan, the former chief election commissioner known for his strict enforcement of rules. “If there are issues, bring them to his notice, he will get them solved,” Rahul Gandhi said.

On the question of a Congress alliance with the YSRC in 2024, he said this was not under his jurisdiction and all such matters would be tackled by the AICC president.

Stating that there was distress on the part of farmers and the weaker sections in AP, he observed that the three major political parties in the state were acting like corporate entities.

Rahul Gandhi stressed the need for governments to support entrepreneurs so as to enable them to provide more employment opportunities. "But, GST and demonetisation caused major setbacks and burdened even the small farmers. A multi-level GST system is seen only in India."

Demonetisation and GST destroyed the systems and India’s ability to create jobs. A handful of rich people, the rich who are close to the PM, are happy. “What is happening is, 'money transfer' from farmers to small businesses and finally to the top rich.”

    With regard to the yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said, “Our leaders were not sure about the success of the the Bharat Jodo Yatra in AP, but the response is tremendous. This will be the first step for strengthening the Congress in AP," Rahul Gandhi said.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, polavaram, bharat jodo yatra, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Huge crowds join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district
Special Category Status as slogan for Congress Yatra in AP

Latest From Nation

News

KG student rape: Enraged parents protest outside Banjara Hills police station

The DGP said Telangana police are determined to make the state Maoist-free by taking up operations against them. (DC Image)

Anti-Maoist operations to make Telangana Naxal-free state: DGP

They produced records saying that one Mothui Begum had donated the market land in 1970s to mutton merchants Afjal Mia, Yakoob and Chintajallu Srinivas to run their business there. — DC File Image

KMC has no papers of ₹20-crore property it claims to own

Revanth Reddy speaks to mediapersons in Munugode constituency on Wednesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

BJP-TRS trying to create West Bengal-like situation in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

Don't be surprised if Nitish Kumar joins hands with BJP again, says Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo: PTI)

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

Congress warns of 'SayCM' campaign against Karnataka govt

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Cong poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor has tea at a roadside stall during his visit to Lucknow (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->