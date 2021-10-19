Nation Politics 19 Oct 2021 K'taka Congress ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka Congress deletes tweet insulting PM, blames novice social media manager

ANI
Published Oct 19, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 2:38 pm IST
The deleted tweet by the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress had called PM Modi an 'angoothachaap' (illiterate)
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. DC Photo)
 Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. DC Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress has deleted a controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued an apology.

President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the post on the state Congress' official handle was regretted and has been withdrawn.

 

He said that the tweet was against the "civil and parliamentary language".

"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," tweeted Shivakumar.

The deleted tweet by the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress had called PM Modi an "angoothachaap" (illiterate).

The tweet in Kannada said that Modi neither went to schools built by Congress nor learned from the schemes set up by Congress.

 

Meanwhile, bypolls to two Assembly constituencies are set to be held in Karnataka on October 30.

...
Tags: karnataka congress, dk shivakumar, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Zomato further said it was building a Tamil version of its mobile app. (Photo: PTI/File)

Zomato fires agent for schooling Tamil Nadu customer on Hindi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

An Orange alert has been issued for all districts other than Kannur and Kasaragod on October 21. (Photo: PTI/File)

IMD issues Orange alert for 11 districts in Kerala

Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday, while many people are feared trapped in rubble following cloudbursts and landslides. (Image credit: Twitter/@weatherindia)

Incessant rain claims 11 more lives in U'khand; Nainital cut off from rest of state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->