The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Politics 19 Oct 2020 Women head 50% BC co ...
Nation, Politics

Women head 50% BC corporations in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Oct 19, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2020, 12:14 pm IST
AP appoints 12 directors for 13 districts
AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSR Congress government has announced governing bodies for 56 BC corporations formed to develop the status of backward classes belonging to 139 castes in Andhra Pradesh.

Names of persons appointed as chairpersons of these corporations were announced at a press conference by a Group of Ministers led by BC welfare minister Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna. The ministers reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority to BCs in every welfare scheme. Formation of BC corporations is a measure to ensure their development.

 

Minister Venugopala Krishna said as 50 per cent reservations have been provided to women, nearly 29 of the total 56 corporations will be led by women as chairpersons. In addition to this, the state government has also appointed 12 directors representing all the 13 districts to each corporation. He asserted that the Chief Minister has set up 56 corporations for the 139 BC castes to focus on their all-round development. “The CM firmly believes that BCs are Backbone Classes and not Backward Classes,” he remarked.

Recalling the promise of Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 2019 elections, Venugopala Krishna said, "As promised, the Chief Minister has formed separate corporations for every community, thereby standing by his word. He pointed out that after a careful study of the 139 castes, 56 castes with over 30,000 population have been given separate corporations for their development. CM Jagan has also stood by his decision to implement 50 per cent women quota and provide more posts to women," he stated.

 

Municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said in a first of its kind initiative taken up by any state in the country, the state government has given equal opportunity for development of each BC caste. He slammed Telugu Desam leaders for not fulfilling promises made to BCs but only using them as a vote bank for political gains.

Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ch. Venugopala Krishna and Shankar Narayana, apart from MP Mopidevi Venkataramana were present.

...
Tags: ap bc corporations, bc reservation, women quota, ysrc government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

Harsh Vardhan’s remarks on Kerala COVID-19 spike triggers controversy

Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.

BC-E quota sought for Syeds, Moghuls and Pathans in Telangana

A man leads a buffalo past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Hyderabad rains: 177 cattle tied in yards die due to floods in River Musi

Drones are being used by government to manage flood situation.

Drone camera helps restore power in rain-battered villages of Andhra



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KKR Match 32, Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People's Alliance: Jammu and Kashmir Opposition join hands to restore Art. 370

Leaders of the participating parties at the meeting.

Election Commission of India tweaks postal ballot procedure

(Representational image)

Chirag Paswan's LJP is a 'vote katua' party, alleges Bihar BJP

LJP chief Chirag Paswan

China must withdraw troops at friction points, insists India

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham