  
Nation Politics 19 Sep 2022 Congress steps up Mu ...
Nation, Politics

Congress steps up Munugode campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Sep 19, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Bhatti said that the TRS, “which has failed to fulfil promises made earlier”, was trying to lure people with money and liquor. — DC Image
 Bhatti said that the TRS, “which has failed to fulfil promises made earlier”, was trying to lure people with money and liquor. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders, including mandal incharges and elected representatives, accelerated the party’s campaign in Munugode for the upcoming bypoll.

Among a flurry of activities, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Munugode mandal incharge, oversaw a coordination meeting with party members on Sunday. This followed a visit by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to Choutuppal over the past few days.

On Sunday, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy welcomed around 300 members, from the Left parties and the TRS in Munugode, into the party fold at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, on the second day of her door-to-door campaign ‘Intintiki Congress’, the party candidate for the upcoming poll, Palvai Sravanthi, campaigned in Idikuda village of Chandur mandal and Gattupal mandal. On the first day, Saturday, she had covered Tummalapalli village in Nampally mandal.

Bhatti called on the election coordinators and booth committee incharges “to remain steadfast towards ensuring the party’s win.” Explaining the various tactics adopted by the party for maximum utilisation of publicity material, Bhatti hailed the Munugode public as “fighters who proved their valour without submitting to adversaries” at a press conference. He also cautioned BJP that it would not get the support of the public.

Bhatti said that the TRS, “which has failed to fulfil promises made earlier”, was trying to lure people with money and liquor. He called upon Munugode voters not to fall prey to such tactics while exercising their franchise, and to instead focus on long-term priorities.

“People of Munugode are ready to bring TRS and BJP to their knees, as they cannot be lured by money or anything other lures,” he said. 

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, congress campaign, intintiki congress
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of cheating tribals over reservations (DC Image)

KCR govt will be ousted in six months: Bandi

In a media statement on Sunday, Reddy said,

Uttam cautions SCS over CM’s Girijan Bandhu plan

To inaugurate the campaign, Sanjay symbolically unshackled the activists during his padayatra at Malkajgiri. BJYM national treasurer P.M. Sai Prasad initiated the programme, the party said. — Twitter

BJYM: KCR enslaves, BJP liberates

The Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society unanimously removed five of its members, including former president and NTV founder T. Narendra Chowdary (Photo: DC image)

NTV chowdary and four others removed from Jubilee Hills Society primary membership



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi made life easier for the differently-abled: Shah

In an event held to mark Modi’s 72nd birthday, under the aegis of Atal Behari Vajpayee Foundation, Amit Shah distributed appliances and kits to differently-abled persons here on Saturday. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Ahead of polls, BJP to ramp up OBC outreach

The BJP OBC Morcha workers will explain to community members how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks. — DC Image

Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party's national president

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party's national president (Photo: PTI)

Modi's NCC alumni card, Ram temple models among sought after items in auction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (image: PTI)

Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar their brand ambassador: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->