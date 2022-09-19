Congress steps up Munugode campaign

Bhatti said that the TRS, “which has failed to fulfil promises made earlier”, was trying to lure people with money and liquor. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders, including mandal incharges and elected representatives, accelerated the party’s campaign in Munugode for the upcoming bypoll.

Among a flurry of activities, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Munugode mandal incharge, oversaw a coordination meeting with party members on Sunday. This followed a visit by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to Choutuppal over the past few days.

On Sunday, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy welcomed around 300 members, from the Left parties and the TRS in Munugode, into the party fold at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, on the second day of her door-to-door campaign ‘Intintiki Congress’, the party candidate for the upcoming poll, Palvai Sravanthi, campaigned in Idikuda village of Chandur mandal and Gattupal mandal. On the first day, Saturday, she had covered Tummalapalli village in Nampally mandal.

Bhatti called on the election coordinators and booth committee incharges “to remain steadfast towards ensuring the party’s win.” Explaining the various tactics adopted by the party for maximum utilisation of publicity material, Bhatti hailed the Munugode public as “fighters who proved their valour without submitting to adversaries” at a press conference. He also cautioned BJP that it would not get the support of the public.

Bhatti said that the TRS, “which has failed to fulfil promises made earlier”, was trying to lure people with money and liquor. He called upon Munugode voters not to fall prey to such tactics while exercising their franchise, and to instead focus on long-term priorities.

“People of Munugode are ready to bring TRS and BJP to their knees, as they cannot be lured by money or anything other lures,” he said.