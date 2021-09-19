Nation Politics 19 Sep 2021 Police register sepa ...
Nation, Politics

Police register separate cases against TD, YSRC leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 19, 2021, 2:17 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Tadepalli police registered four cases with regard to incidents that took place at opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's residence on Friday
A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)
 A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: AP police have registered cases against Telugu Desam leaders in various police stations over derogatory comments made against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and attack on YSR Congress MLA Jogi Ramesh.

A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

 

Nekarikallu police registered a complaint against former minister and TD senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for his derogatory comments against CM Jagan. Another case has been registered against TD organising secretary Nadendla Brahmam Chowdary for an attack on the car of MLA Ramesh.

Tadepalli police registered four cases with regard to incidents that took place at leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu's residence on Friday. Following a complaint lodged by MLA Ramesh’s driver T. Ramu, cases have been filed against TD leaders under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act section 3(1) and 3(2), apart from sections 144, 148, 149, 188, 269, 270, 294(B), 341, 352, 427 and 506 of IPC.

 

Further, police registered a case on a complaint lodged by TD leaders against MLA Jogi Ramesh and YSRC leaders.

As per the complaint lodged by Kandlakunta former sarpanch K. Koteswara Rao, Ayyanna Patrudu had used filthy language against CM Jagan during the memorial meeting of former assembly speaker late Kodela Sivaprasad.

TD leaders have found fault with police for filing cases against them but not taking any action on cases filed by TD leaders against YSRC leaders. A complaint has been lodged in Gudivada One Town police station in Krishna district seeking immediate action against Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh for attempting to attack Chandrababu Naidu's house.

 

...
Tags: ysr congress-telugu desam spat, telugu desam, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jogi ramesh, n. chandrababu naidu, nekarikallu police, nadendla brahmam chowdary, t. ramu, sc and st (prevention of atrocities) act, kodela sivaprasad memorial meeting
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 19 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Bangaru Adigalar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Bangaru Adigalar’s family in electoral race

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love. (PTI)

Cong social media department passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Signed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, it said, officials have hence been prohibited from making unwarranted statements through press statements and press conferences, other than for the purpose of performing bonafide official duties. (Twitter)

Karnataka government restrains officials from going before media

The executive board also announced the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2020 in 24 Indian languages on Saturday. (DC File Image)

Veerappa Moily, Arundhathi Subramaniam, other winners receive Sahitya Akademi Award



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Humiliated' Amarinder Singh quits as Punjab CM, says Sidhu is 'incompetent'

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kejriwal elected AAP national convener for 3rd time

Be it Uttarakhand or Gujarat, where the AAP has entered, the BJP had to change the chief ministers. They changed the chief minister in Uttarakhand several times, said AAP national spokesman Raghav Chaddha. — PTI

Karnataka CM hints at BJP-JD(S) joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi corporation

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by their leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had met Chief Minister Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@JanataDal_S)

Use of 'sir', 'madam' will be banned in all Cong ruled panchayats: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were therefore, undemocratic. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->