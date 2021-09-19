Police register separate cases against TD, YSRC leaders

A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: AP police have registered cases against Telugu Desam leaders in various police stations over derogatory comments made against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and attack on YSR Congress MLA Jogi Ramesh.

A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Nekarikallu police registered a complaint against former minister and TD senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for his derogatory comments against CM Jagan. Another case has been registered against TD organising secretary Nadendla Brahmam Chowdary for an attack on the car of MLA Ramesh.

Tadepalli police registered four cases with regard to incidents that took place at leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu's residence on Friday. Following a complaint lodged by MLA Ramesh’s driver T. Ramu, cases have been filed against TD leaders under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act section 3(1) and 3(2), apart from sections 144, 148, 149, 188, 269, 270, 294(B), 341, 352, 427 and 506 of IPC.

Further, police registered a case on a complaint lodged by TD leaders against MLA Jogi Ramesh and YSRC leaders.

As per the complaint lodged by Kandlakunta former sarpanch K. Koteswara Rao, Ayyanna Patrudu had used filthy language against CM Jagan during the memorial meeting of former assembly speaker late Kodela Sivaprasad.

TD leaders have found fault with police for filing cases against them but not taking any action on cases filed by TD leaders against YSRC leaders. A complaint has been lodged in Gudivada One Town police station in Krishna district seeking immediate action against Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh for attempting to attack Chandrababu Naidu's house.