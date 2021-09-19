Nation Politics 19 Sep 2021 Counting of votes in ...
Nation, Politics

Counting of votes in AP parishad polls today; results by noon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 19, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 1:16 am IST
All is set for counting of votes polled in MPTC/ZPTC elections from 8.00 am on Sunday and the first leads are expected to be out by 12 noon
Based on direction from the state election commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney, elaborate arrangements have been made to take up counting of votes. (Representational Photo: DC)
 Based on direction from the state election commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney, elaborate arrangements have been made to take up counting of votes. (Representational Photo: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for counting of votes polled in MPTC/ZPTC elections from 8.00 am on Sunday and the first leads are expected to be out by 12 noon.

As the sealed ballot boxes with ballot papers are secured in strongrooms, the officials designated for counting of votes, will bring them to counting halls and unseal them in the presence of agents of contested political parties and segregate them MPTC and ZPTC wise and bundle them with 25 ballot papers for each bundle and arrange five tables each for counting of votes polled. The ballot papers will be arranged contestant-wise while counting the votes so that as the counting exercise goes on, leads of contestants from both mandal parishad and zilla parishad territorial constituencies will trickle out, to unravel the political fate of the contestants.

 

Initially, the counting authorities will take up counting of postal ballots.

Based on direction from the state election commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney, elaborate arrangements have been made to take up counting of votes. As many as 209 counting centres are set up in all 13 districts and nearly 960 counting halls are arranged. More than 600 returning officers have been appointed and about 1,050 assistant returning officers, 11,803 counting supervisors and about 32,264 counting personnel have also been appointed.

To monitor the counting of votes, a command control centre has been set up at the office of panchayat raj and rural development commissioner and 13 officials one each for a district have also been appointed to assist the zilla parishad chief executive officers to ensure counting of votes without facing any trouble.

 

As polling was conducted on April 8 in the state, out of a total of 660 ZPTCs to go for polls, no polling was held in eight ZPTCs for some reasons, while polling was held in the remaining 652 ZPTCs and of them, 126 were elected unanimously. Eleven contestants died and polling was held in 515 ZPTCs only with 2,058 contestants in a fray. With regard to MPTCs, out of 10,047 MPTCs, polling was withheld in 375 MPTCs and out of the remaining 9,672, as many as 2,371 MPTCs were elected unanimously. As 81 contestants died, polling was held in 7,220 MPTCs with 18,782 contestants in fray. The authorities used 1.03 lakh ballot boxes of big, medium and small sizes for conduct of polling.

 

Meanwhile, Nilam Sawhney visited parts of Guntur and Prakasam to inspect arrangements for counting of votes. Earlier, the SEC reviewed arrangements for counting of votes, maintenance of law and order and precautionary measures to be taken to comply with Covid-19 protocol during the counting with the collectors and district election authorities and commissioners /superintendents of police through teleconference on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the districts. They informed that arrangements were made for conduct of Covid tests and vaccination to the officials engaged for the counting process, contestants and to their counting agents.

 

Meanwhile, Section 144 is promulgated on the counting centre premises and liquor shops will remain shut.

...
Tags: mptc/zptc elections, nilam sawhney
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Tribal people in Kondamodalu panchayat are continuing their agitation for allotment of land against the land being lost by them due to construction of Polavaram project. (DC Image)

Kondamodalu tribals awaiting land for land compensation

A separate case has been registered against MLA Ramesh for an attempted attack on the house of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)

Police register separate cases against TD, YSRC leaders

But now with the number of cases decreasing, the District Administration received a request to allow sevas and remove the ban on temple entry during weekends. (PTI photo)

Dakshina Kannada: RT-PCR negative report mandatory to offer seva at these temples

Pulichintala reservoir received 32.71 tmcft (71.47%) of water against gross capacity at FRL of 45.77 tmcft with outflow of 23,480 cusecs. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh reservoirs filled to the brim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Capt Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab Chief Minister

The Chief Minister went to meet Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to hand over his resignation. (ANI)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kejriwal elected AAP national convener for 3rd time

Be it Uttarakhand or Gujarat, where the AAP has entered, the BJP had to change the chief ministers. They changed the chief minister in Uttarakhand several times, said AAP national spokesman Raghav Chaddha. — PTI

Karnataka CM hints at BJP-JD(S) joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi corporation

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by their leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had met Chief Minister Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@JanataDal_S)

Use of 'sir', 'madam' will be banned in all Cong ruled panchayats: KPCC president

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said use of 'sir' and 'madam' were remnants of the British colonial rule and were therefore, undemocratic. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->