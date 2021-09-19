Nation Politics 19 Sep 2021 Cong social media de ...
Nation, Politics

Cong social media department passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2021, 3:38 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 6:44 am IST
The resolution was passed unanimously at the social media department's national executive meeting 'Drishti 2021'
New Delhi: The Congress social media department Saturday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president at the earliest, saying his leadership will bring new energy into the party cadre.

The resolution was passed unanimously at the social media department's national executive meeting "Drishti 2021".

 

This comes after similar resolutions were passed at the national executive meetings of the Indian Youth Congress, the NSUI and the Congress SC/ST department.

Rahul Gandhi attended the social media department meeting and urged party workers to continue their fight against the ruling dispensation with humility, truth and love.

Social media department head Rohan Gupta said Gandhi inspired party workers and spoke to them candidly about their lives and answered each of their questions with empathy and patience.

He also commended the social media workers for their hard work and dedication to the party and commitment to fight and defeat the ruling dispensation, he said.

 

"We believe that only the rights-based approach, the policies of justice or NYAY of Shri Rahul Gandhi can save the country today. He is the only leader in the country who has shown the courage and conviction to hold the fort of truth and welfare of the citizens.

"We believe leadership of Shri Rahul Gandhi will bring a new energy into the party cadre across India. We therefore, unanimously pass the resolution that Shri Rahul Gandhi should take over as President of the Indian National Congress at the earliest," said the resolution passed Saturday at the conclusion of the two-day meeting.

 

In another resolution adopted at the meeting, the party said social media is being used as a weapon to spread hate and create division among various sections of the society by the "fascist forces" ruling the country.

"We resolve to fight for the Idea of India as conceived by the Gandhian and Nehruvian philosophy to save the country from the policies of division by the ruling dispensation.

"We resolve to use social media as a tool to unite people from across all sections of the society. The ruling regiment has been on a rampage spreading fake news and misinformation using social media to run their agenda," the resolution said.

 

It further stated that the party will expose "fake news being propagated by them" and ensure that truth and reality take the centre stage.

"The RSS-BJP government is hiding their incompetence and mis-governance using PR and headline management and using event management to distract people from their failures. We resolve to bring forth their reality without any fear and with absolute conviction," it said.

Gupta said everyone is disturbed over the goings on in the country as every single person is suffering -- from the student community, to farmers to women and the oppressed sections of the society.

 

"Not a single Indian is at peace. To please a few friends, the economy of the country has been destroyed. The social fabric of this country, which was our pride and strength, is being damaged time and again," the resolution also said.

Those who are raising their voices against those in power are being harassed and being made victims of vendetta politics, it alleged.

"Hate crime is on the rise and the criminals are enjoying state impunity. Women are not safe in this new India'. Crime against women is at an all-time high," the resolution also said.

 

