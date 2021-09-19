Nation Politics 19 Sep 2021 Karnataka: BJP State ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2021, 2:56 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 6:53 am IST
The State executive meeting would be Bommai's first one after taking over as the Chief Minister
Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)
Davangere: The Karnataka BJP State executive meeting on September 19 here would discuss and take crucial decisions on further strengthening the party from the grassroots-level, strategy for upcoming elections and plan of action on several current issues, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, we have our State executive meeting in which we will be discussing a host of issues, including strengthening the party in the days to come and plan a strategy for facing the upcoming elections (taluk, zilla panchayat, legislative council and Assembly bypolls)," Bommai said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Davangere executive meet is crucial as there is a plan to further strengthen the party from booth to State-level and take important decisions in this regard.

"Several current issues will also be discussed at the meeting to draw up a plan of action," he said.

The State executive meeting would be Bommai's first one after taking over as the Chief Minister.

Several other senior party leaders, including national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would also be attending the meet on Sunday and the core committee meeting later tonight.

 

The legislature session that began on September 13 ends on September 24.

Tags: karnataka bjp, basavaraj bommai, davangere executive meet, arun singh, nalin kumar kateel, b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere


