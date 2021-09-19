AP Cops demand unconditional apology from Patrudu

VIJAYAWADA: AP IPS Officers Association (APIPSOA) and AP Police Officers Association (APPOA) demanded an unconditional apology from Telugu Desam leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for his derogatory remarks against police officials. They cautioned opposition leaders against abusing the department.

APIPSOA secretary Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said in a press release here on Saturday that Patrudu, despite being a senior leader, had used objectionable language against a SP, which was highly condemnable. He said that there was a need for public representatives to maintain decorum and uphold values.

Meanwhile, APPOA president Janukula Srinivas Rao objected to the remarks made by Patrudu against the department during the memorial meeting of Kodela Sivaprasad. He said that the police can also use foul- language but the politicians would not be able to tolerate it and the society does not permit them to violate decency. He said that if Patrudu feels that there was some injustice then he could approach the courts.

Association vice-president M. Somaiah said that it was the responsibility of TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu to crack the whip on such leaders in his party.