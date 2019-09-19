Nation Politics 19 Sep 2019 ‘Working on it ...
Nation, Politics

‘Working on it’: Nirmala Sitharaman’s retorts to questions from industry

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
Sitharaman justified her presence at the event to ban e-cigarettes that gave rise to speculation about steps to support growth.
Sitharaman, who took over as finance minister in May, is scheduled meet the heads of public sector banks in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
 Sitharaman, who took over as finance minister in May, is scheduled meet the heads of public sector banks in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: “I have been working on it,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted in response to a corporate leader’s dig over the purported lack of fiscal measures to revive economy, reported Hindustan Times.

“As Finance Minister — you might’ve observed — I’ve been working on and regularly speaking about measures we’ve been taking on matters of the economy,” Sitharaman said on Twitter, responding to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson of Biocon Ltd, the drug-making company. Shaw had earlier asked why the finance minister and not the health minister was addressing a press conference on ban on e-cigarettes in India.

 

In the first of a series of tweets, Sitharaman justified her presence at the event that had given rise to speculation about more steps to support growth.

“Kiran ji, a few things. This press conference was dedicated to Cabinet decisions. I began by saying that I was there in my capacity as Chair of the GoM which has dealt with the matter. @drharshvardhan is out of country for an international meet,” she wrote.

Sitharaman, who took over as finance minister in May, is scheduled meet the heads of public sector banks in Delhi on Thursday.

The government last month announced the merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth in the nation’s bid to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

The government has in recent weeks announced some steps to arrest the economic slowdown, including enhancing access to credit for small businesses, announcing a push for realty sector and imports. Auto industry, one of the worst hit sectors, has also been seeking a fillip in terms of tax relaxation.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, kiran mazumdar-shaw, biocon, economic slowdown, e-cigarettes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘It would have been good had the Muslim community taken an initiative to end the issue when the Supreme Court gave time for mediation, but that did not happen. People can only move towards a solution when they think positively, but when they are stubborn, then only the Supreme Court can take a decision,’ Adityanath said. (Photo: ANI)

‘If only the Muslim side…’: Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia said the AAP is playing different roles in different parts of the country and Kumar would join

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP days after quitting

Dasgupta, who was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the Modi government, was part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political campaign in West Bengal. (Photo: Twitter)

After Mamata's invite, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta urges PM not to inaugurate coal block

Kushwaha and Singh said that they are with their party leader Mayawati and will remain with her in future too.

After 6 BSP MLAs jump ship in Rajasthan, MP leaders say will stick to Mayawati



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PF interest not credited? Know when you will get it

At present, the EPFO is settling Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.
 

Inshallah will be made but at least not with me: Salman Khan

Salman Khan.
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk mileage: Claimed vs real

In June FCA India introduced the Jeep Compass Trailhawk with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.
 

Mind-blowing iPhone X Fold suddenly starts taking shape

The Cupertino-based smartphone brand has published a detailed listing about an upcoming device that has been dubbed the iPhone X Fold.
 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K'taka Congress MLA appears before ED in D K Shivakumar case

Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here in connection with the money laundering case against her senior party colleague D K Shivakumar, officials said. (Photo: File)

Chinmayanand case: Arrest only on grounds of solid evidence, says SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Swami Chinmayanand case said on Wednesday that an arrest in the case would only be made on ground of ‘solid evidence’, reported Hindustan Times. (Photo: File)

'Exhilarating,' says Rajnath Singh after 30-minute sortie in Tejas

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen in a G-suit on Thursday as he would be flying in indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

‘PM Modi, Donald Trump to meet twice next week,’ confirms Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet twice in less than a week this month, India's Ambassador to the United States. (Photo: File)

PS Sreedharan Pillai may be shifted

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham