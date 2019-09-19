Nation Politics 19 Sep 2019 ‘For god&rsquo ...
Nation, Politics

‘For god’s sake, trust the judiciary’: PM Modi on remarks regarding Ram Mandir

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2019, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 4:29 pm IST
He voiced his concern as to why these people were ‘creating obstacles’ when SC is hearing the case on a daily basis.
The PM urged the people to show respect for the top court as all people are presenting their arguments in the court. (Photo: ANI)
 The PM urged the people to show respect for the top court as all people are presenting their arguments in the court. (Photo: ANI)

Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik and talking about the Ram Mandir issue said, “It's necessary to have respect for Supreme Court, the matter is sub-judice there, all parties in are presenting their case and the Supreme Court is listening to them.”

He also said that the people should stop this “nonsense” over the issue.  He said that in the last 2-3 weeks, some 'bayan bahadur' - some outspoken people have started speaking nonsense on Ram temple.

 

The PM voiced his concern as to why these people were “creating obstacles” when the Supreme Court is hearing the 70-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid title dispute on a daily basis.

“I am astonished where did these ‘bayan bahadur’ come from? Why are they creating obstacles? We should trust the Supreme Court, the Constitution and the judiciary of India. I request these people to trust the judiciary of India, for god’s sake,” said the PM.

The PM urged the people to show respect for the top court as all people are presenting their arguments in the court.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pm modi, ram mandir, babri masjid, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)


Latest From Nation

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed media on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to speak at UN, meet Trump, attend 'Howdy Modi' event

Denying the charge that he was not cooperating with the probe, his lawyers claimed that Kumar is not absconding and had informed the CBI that he would not be available from September 1 to 25. (Photo: PTI)

Saradha scam: CBI seeks arrest warrant against Rajeev Kumar in Alipore court

The bench upheld the validity of the Land Acquisition Act, amended by the Gujarat government in 2016 and subsequently approved by the President. (Photo: NHSRCL website

Bullet train: Gujarat HC junks over 120 pleas against land acquisition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 

After government announces e-cigarette ban, Twitter lights up with questions

The government banned e-cigarettes, including vapes, on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the habit affected youth the most. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Punjab: Doctors remove huge hairball, mud, chalk from teen's stomach

The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished. (Photo: File)
 

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)
 

TV actor Ankit Raaj injured while shooting intimate scene

Ankit Raaj. (Photo: Instagram)
 

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

INX Media: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Oct 3

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

'Make Kashmir paradise again,' PM Modi's outreach at Maharashtra rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Chinmayanand case: Priyanka slams BJP govt, police for 'repeating' Unnao 'negligence'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government and the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the Chinmayanand case, saying they were repeating the

Shiv Sena won't breakup with BJP, will accept whatever is offered: Congress

‘They have an agenda to stay together for remaining in power. Shiv Sena cannot leave BJP and will accept whatever share of seats BJP decides for it. They will remain in alliance with BJP,’ said Satav, general secretary AICC. (Photo: ANI)

'Genuine voters left out,' Mamata tells Amit Shah on Assam citizen's list

This comes after Mamata’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham