Nation Politics 19 Sep 2019 Chinmayanand case: P ...
Nation, Politics

Chinmayanand case: Priyanka slams BJP govt, police for 'repeating' Unnao 'negligence'

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
In the Unnao case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused of rape by a 19-year-old woman.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government and the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the Chinmayanand case, saying they were repeating the "negligence" shown and "protection" given to the accused in the Unnao rape case. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government and the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the Chinmayanand case, saying they were repeating the "negligence" shown and "protection" given to the accused in the Unnao rape case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government and the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the Chinmayanand case, saying they were repeating the "negligence" shown and "protection" given to the accused in the Unnao rape case.

Her allegations came a day after the student, who has levelled rape charges against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, threatened to set herself on fire if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was not arrested immediately.

 

The student also asked if the government was waiting for her to die even after her statement was recorded before a magistrate. "The consequences of the BJP government and police's negligence and protection to the accused in the Unnao rape case are in front of everyone," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Now, the BJP government and police are repeating the same in the Shahjahanpur case. The victim is in fear. But do not know what the BJP government is waiting for," the Congress general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh added.

The police had earlier registered a case of criminal intimidation and abduction on a complaint lodged by the student's father. Later, the student, who studied in a college run by an organisation led by the BJP leader, also accused him of rape and "physical exploitation" for over a year.

In the Unnao case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused of rape by a 19-year-old woman.

...
Tags: chinmayanand case, unnao rape case, priyanka gandhi, up govt, police, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

'Make Kashmir paradise again,' PM Modi's outreach at Maharashtra rally

‘They have an agenda to stay together for remaining in power. Shiv Sena cannot leave BJP and will accept whatever share of seats BJP decides for it. They will remain in alliance with BJP,’ said Satav, general secretary AICC. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena won't breakup with BJP, will accept whatever is offered: Congress

The girl and her family, which has her mother, two sisters and a brother are under 'category A threat perception' under witness protection scheme. “The girl should be given adequate safety,” the agency said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Unnao rape survivor faces highest level of threat,' CBI tells court

Chie Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: PTI)

Court closes cheating case against Supreme Court staffer who complained against CJI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 

PF interest not credited? Know when you will get it

At present, the EPFO is settling Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal claims at 8.55 per cent interest rate.
 

Inshallah will be made but at least not with me: Salman Khan

Salman Khan.
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk mileage: Claimed vs real

In June FCA India introduced the Jeep Compass Trailhawk with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.
 

Mind-blowing iPhone X Fold suddenly starts taking shape

The Cupertino-based smartphone brand has published a detailed listing about an upcoming device that has been dubbed the iPhone X Fold.
 

Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports figure in list of fastest growing airports

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru topped the chart with 29.1 per cent growth in passenger traffic over 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena won't breakup with BJP, will accept whatever is offered: Congress

‘They have an agenda to stay together for remaining in power. Shiv Sena cannot leave BJP and will accept whatever share of seats BJP decides for it. They will remain in alliance with BJP,’ said Satav, general secretary AICC. (Photo: ANI)

'Genuine voters left out,' Mamata tells Amit Shah on Assam citizen's list

This comes after Mamata’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Posters calling for ban on Digvijaya's entry into temples appear in Bhopal

‘The Hindu society calls for putting a ban on the entry of anti-Hindu Digvijaya Singh into temples. Ban! Ban! By Hindu Samaj,’ read one such poster pasted outside the Parushram Temple in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

‘If only the Muslim side…’: Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case

‘It would have been good had the Muslim community taken an initiative to end the issue when the Supreme Court gave time for mediation, but that did not happen. People can only move towards a solution when they think positively, but when they are stubborn, then only the Supreme Court can take a decision,’ Adityanath said. (Photo: ANI)

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP days after quitting

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia said the AAP is playing different roles in different parts of the country and Kumar would join
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham