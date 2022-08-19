Show your strength in Hyderabad, Bandi tells KCR

WARANGAL: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to a show of strength in Hyderabad, against the backdrop of the back-to-back public meetings of the two parties in Munugode constituency on August 20 and 21.

Sanjay, addressing a large public meeting at Jangaon during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday evening, said the Chief Minister could decide the time for such a show of strength. “He can have those carrying red roses and green flags and even those from the Congress join him. But the BJP workers are ready to show their strength,” he said hinting at the Left parties and the MIM.

He criticized the Chief Minister for not keeping promises to the people, and declared that attempts by the TRS leaders to prevent the progress of the padayatra will not deter him.

“Creating hurdles do not matter. To those who are tearing our party flexis, let them remember that Narendra Modi did not come to power because of flexis. He was elected by the people,” he said, referring to BJP flexis in the district being torn by some miscreants, believed to be TRS workers.

He said the BJP is not against any sect, religion, or group of people, and added that it was the TRS that practiced vote bank politics.

Earlier in the day, at a meeting with representatives of the Brahmin community at Kundaram village of Nellutla mandal, Sanjay said once the BJP came to power, it would establish a Brahmin Corporation in place of the defunct Brahmin Parishad for the welfare of the poor Brahmins.

Sanjay expressed regret over the plight of poor Brahmins and said that it is the people from this community who are playing a key role in protecting the Hindu Dharma and said that the BJP is committed to safeguard the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu traditions.