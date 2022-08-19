  
Nation Politics 19 Aug 2022 Raja Singh arrested ...
Nation, Politics

Raja Singh arrested for threatening to disrupt Faruqui’s comedy show

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Aug 19, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. (Photo: Facebook/ File)
 BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. (Photo: Facebook/ File)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have detained BJP MLA T. Raja Singh ahead of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show on August 20 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec City, after he threatened to beat up the performer and burn down the venue if the show went ahead.

On August 10, Faruqui announced on his Instagram page that his show 'Dongri to Nowhere' would be performed in Hyderabad on August 20.

Following Faruqui's announcement, Raja Singh made derogatory remarks about the stand-up comedian in a video posted on August 11.

On Friday, as Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and his supporters attempted to leave for Shilpa Kala Vedika, the police detained him and shifted him to Lalaguda police station.

Tensions rose when the police whisked away the BJP MLA who was speaking to a large crowd outside his residence against the show. “Our activists have already purchased Faruqui's show tickets online. If IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, Cyberabad police, and Telangana police want peace and order in the city, they must cancel that waste comedian's show. Even if you arrest me and allow his show to take place, we will hold a comedy show on August 22, and if any communal issues arise as a result, I want to make it clear that DGP M. Mahendar Reddy will be held accountable (sic)," he said.

Raja Singh also stated that anyone who insults Hindu deities will be barred from performing in Telangana and urged Rama Rao not to allow Faruqi's show in the city. "Instead, the minister may invite any other comedians who respect Hindu deities to perform, and I will join the minister, sit in the front row, and enjoy the show," Raja Singh said.

When Faruqui's show in Bengaluru was denied permission by the police due to law and order concerns, Rama Rao, mocking Bengaluru's claim to be a cosmopolitan city, had previously invited Faruqui to perform stand-up comedy in Hyderabad. "We are a truly global city. Stand-up comedians are welcome in our city. We do not cancel Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra shows simply because we disagree with them politically. We truly are friendly. I'm saying this to Bengaluru residents: you claim to be cosmopolitan, but you end up taking comedy very seriously," KTR had said at the time.

Tags: bjp mla t. raja singh, comedian munawar faruqui, shilpakala vedika, stand-up comedian, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


