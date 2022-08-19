  
Nation Politics 19 Aug 2022 Misuse of probe agen ...
Nation, Politics

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 19, 2022, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)
 AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and gives an opportunity even for the corrupt to get away.

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the honest end up paying the price in such processes.

"The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," Khera said on Twitter.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with Delhi excise policy case. 

...
Tags: cbi raids, aicc spokesperson pawan khera, congess on cbi raids in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The raids conducted by the CBI at the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other location have triggered a war of words of between the AAP and the BJP. (Image credit: Twitter)

War of words between AAP and BJP over CBI raids at Sisodia house

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

CBI raid reward for good performance: Kejriwal

The award-winning film is being screened, without charging any tickets, in 552 theatres across the state.. (Image credit: Twitter)

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam: 22.50 lakh school children watch 'Gandhi' in Telangana

TD leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram — Twitter

Gorantla video: Full report soon, it is not fake, says TD



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

War of words between AAP and BJP over CBI raids at Sisodia house

The raids conducted by the CBI at the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other location have triggered a war of words of between the AAP and the BJP. (Image credit: Twitter)

Bihar's new law minister has warrant against him?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)

Sonia appoints Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Congress campaign chief, he quits

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and interim party president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

After HC snub, BJP leader moves SC in alleged rape case

A file photo of former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain (ANI)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->