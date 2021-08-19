Telangana HC dismisses PIL on Dalit Bandhu

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday disposed off a PIL filed by an NGO ‘Watch Voice’, challenging the implementation of the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme to selective people and selective areas.

However, the court expressed satisfaction and recorded the contentions of advocate general B.S. Prasad, before the disposing of the case. The advocate general informed the court that the Chief Minister floated the scheme to empower the Scheduled Caste communities and it would be extended to all Dalit families in the state. He also submitted that proper guidelines had been framed vide GO. No. 6 dated July 18, 2021.

Shashi Kiran, counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the said GO was not uploaded on government website due to which he was unaware of the guidelines for disbursing Rs 10 lakh to each of the 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri village.

Justice Kohli directed the state government to immediately upload all GOs issued by it within 24 hours of the issuance on the government website.