Nation Politics 19 Aug 2021 BJP Telangana unit p ...
Nation, Politics

BJP Telangana unit plans grand entry for Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 19, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Kishan will start his three-day Praja Asheerwada Yatra today
After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. (DC file photo)
 After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: BJP state unit is planning a grand welcome for Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on the occasion of his Praja Asheerwada Yatra on Thursday. The Union minister of culture and tourism will start his three-day Praja Asheerwada Yatra on Thursday.

After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. After he took oath, the Union minister has not visited the state as he was busy with Parliament sessions and reviews on culture and tourism.

 

BJP leaders expect that with the elevation of Kishan Reddy, the party would get stronger and can come to power in the state after the 2023 general elections. They hope that Modi will allocate funds and more projects to Telangana for coming to power in the next elections under the leadership of Kishan Reddy.

The aim of the yatra is to propagate the BJP’s vision on Telangana’s development if it comes to power and to boost the party cadre and strengthen the party all over the state. On Thursday, the Union minister, after visiting Tirumala Lord Balaji temple and Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada temples and offering special prayers, will reach Kodad to start Praja Asheerwada Yatra to Hyderabad via Suryapet, Torrur, Wardhanpet, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Pembarthi, Alair, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri and Ghatkesar.

 

The yatra will cover eight Parliament segments, 17 Assembly constituencies and the rally will cover 305 kilometres.

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party national vice president D.K. Aruna and other senior leaders will participate in the programme.

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy, kishan reddy visit hyderabad, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A large number of devotees at the Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura in Old City ahead of the 10th Muharram, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Andhra Pradesh alters date of holiday for Muharram to August 20

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Supreme Court collegium considered the recommendations of the High Court and forwarded it to the Union government for consideration. Representational Image. (PTI)

Supreme Court recommends six names for Telangana High Court judges

The court also made it clear that it would not permit to utilise `700 crore, which was collected from successful bidders, if it was proved that the measures were not taken. (PTI)

High Court warns TS of stopping constructions at Kokapet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bommai in Delhi to consult BJP chief on cabinet expansion

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

No deal with NSO, Pegasus: Ministry of Defence

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt. (Photo: PTI)

Kovind unveils MK’s portrait in Tamil Nadu Assembly

“We will learn both scripture and science. We will explore both the heavens and oceans. We will unravel the mysteries of the moon. And we’ll sweep our streets clean too,” the President said those lines summed up the progressive thinking of the people of the state. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->