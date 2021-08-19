BJP Telangana unit plans grand entry for Kishan Reddy

After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: BJP state unit is planning a grand welcome for Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on the occasion of his Praja Asheerwada Yatra on Thursday. The Union minister of culture and tourism will start his three-day Praja Asheerwada Yatra on Thursday.

After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. After he took oath, the Union minister has not visited the state as he was busy with Parliament sessions and reviews on culture and tourism.

BJP leaders expect that with the elevation of Kishan Reddy, the party would get stronger and can come to power in the state after the 2023 general elections. They hope that Modi will allocate funds and more projects to Telangana for coming to power in the next elections under the leadership of Kishan Reddy.

The aim of the yatra is to propagate the BJP’s vision on Telangana’s development if it comes to power and to boost the party cadre and strengthen the party all over the state. On Thursday, the Union minister, after visiting Tirumala Lord Balaji temple and Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada temples and offering special prayers, will reach Kodad to start Praja Asheerwada Yatra to Hyderabad via Suryapet, Torrur, Wardhanpet, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Pembarthi, Alair, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri and Ghatkesar.

The yatra will cover eight Parliament segments, 17 Assembly constituencies and the rally will cover 305 kilometres.

BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party national vice president D.K. Aruna and other senior leaders will participate in the programme.