Nation, Politics

Tamilisai retweets WHO policy, urges Telangana govt to resume testing to tackle COVID

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 19, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
The Governor had pointed out how the state government was not putting its best foot forward when it comes to Covid-19 diagnosis and control
Health workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo
 Health workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday warned that the state government might find the going difficult in eradicating Covid-19.
Dr Soundarajan, took to Twitter, a platform she is active on, to point out what is wrong with the government’s approach to Covid-19 control. “1) Testing Testing Testing 2) Tracking 3) Treating,” she said, was the World Health Organization’s mantra.

The Governor said she wanted to “re-stress view of WHO unless adequate numbers of testing done, our efforts to eradicate Covid-19 in Telangana will be difficult.”
The Governor said the degree of difficulty will be “more so amidst rains & floods in this season.”

 

On several occasions in the past, the Governor had pointed out how the state government was not putting its best foot forward when it comes to Covid-19 diagnosis and control measures.

In addition to raising the issue of increased testing to identify Covid-19 cases and tracking them and tracing contacts of the people identified as positive for the disease, the Governor had also written several letters to the state government in the past, attempting to bring the focus of the state government on the Covid-19 situation.

...
Tags: dr tamilsai soundararajan, telangana testing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


